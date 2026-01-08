KWIT INC

CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

2100 Country Club Dr

Sanford, NC 27332, USA

Individual Golfer Early Bird Discount
$175
Available until Mar 2

Individual Golfer

*expires March 2, 2026.


Individual Golfer
$200

Individual Golfer

Premier Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

•8 Golfers included

•Logo placement on 1st & 18th holes

•Logo placement at Golf Range & Putting Green

•Recognition announcement during event

•Premium visibility in event marketing

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•6 Golfers included

•Logo placement on 1 selected hole

• Recognition announcement

•Logo placement at Golf Range & Putting Green


Silver Sponsor
$3,000

•4 golfers included

•Logo placement on 1 selected hole

•Recognition announcement

•Logo placement at Golf Range & Putting Green

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

•2 golfers included

•Logo placement on 1 selected hole

•Recognition announcement

•Logo placement at Putting Green

Community Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Logo placement on 1 selected hole
Recognition announcement
•4 golfers included

Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

•Recognition announcement
•4 golfers included

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 4 Golfers

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Includes 4 Golfers

Golf Cart Sponsor
$500
Hole Sponsor
$500
Longest Drive (Men) Sponsor
$500
Longest Drive (Women) Sponsor
$500
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500
Vendor/Community Table
$250
