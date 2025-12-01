🕯️1-1 AB Unit Candle Fundraiser!

Offered by
As complex and daring as a real Gunfighter. This fragrance embodies strength and readiness, blending invigorating hints of citrus with refined floral notes to capture attention and command respect. The scent settles on a rugged, grounding base of warm cedarwood and exotic musk, creating an amazing, unforgettable masculine fragrance that everyone will love.
The perfect barracks-friendly, flame-free option! Ideal for cars or rooms, these scent beads deliver powerful fragrance that lasts up to 3 months.
A delightful and fresh treat, this fragrance surrounds calming lavender and delicate violet with bright notes of sweet berries. A creamy, comforting finish of vanilla and a hint of honey completes this wonderfully sweet and inviting scent.
What says Season's greetings better than the scent of buttery cookie dough, cocoa, and maple sugar with a hint of cinnamon and vanilla cream.
A sophisticated and warming scent that captures the mountain air. Enjoy the cozy, nutty aroma of chestnuts roasting, blended with the crispness of birch and a grounding note of rich leather.
Just like the feeling you have returning from a long day at work, this fragrance is perfect for a reunion!! It has a fresh feel with beautiful notes of mint that intertwine with subtle undertones of green apples and peaches on a base of musk and moss.
A fruity, festive blend of bubbly champagne, sweet nectarines, and citrus fruits on a sugar base of vanilla and musk... a perfect fragrance for any celebration!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!