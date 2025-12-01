🕯️1-1 AB Unit Candle Fundraiser!

The perfect barracks-friendly, flame-free option! Ideal for cars or rooms, these scent beads deliver powerful fragrance that lasts up to 3 months.





As complex and daring as a real Gunfighter. This fragrance embodies strength and readiness, blending invigorating hints of citrus with refined floral notes to capture attention and command respect. The scent settles on a rugged, grounding base of warm cedarwood and exotic musk, creating an amazing, unforgettable masculine fragrance that everyone will love.