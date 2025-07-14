1 Bryan AUG 15, 16, 17 BENEFIT ENTRY FORM

$
1 Gate Pass per transaction must be purchased
1 Office Fee per transaction must be purchased
you are entering after 9PM on 8/12/25 1 Late fee must be added for each transaction - 8/13/25 6 PM when all entries close
If you do not add it the fee will be owed at the rodeo.
ALL ENTRIES ARE TIME STAMPED
IF you have NOT purchased a $100 membership to join YRA for the 25-26 year then you either need to purchase a membership or select the non-member fee to compete at the rodeo.
Boys 15 & under
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys all ages
Boys 12 & under
Boys 13-15
Boys 16-19
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys & Girls 9-12
Boys 13-15
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Boys 16-19
Boys 12 & under
Girls all ages
Girls 12 & under
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys 13-15
Boys & Girls 8 & under
Boys & Girls 9-12
Girls 13-15
Girls 16-19
Boys & Girls 15 & under Twice same direction or switch ends
Boys & Girls 16-19 Twice same direction or switch ends
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing