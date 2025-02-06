1-Day Workshops

Audition Workshop: Master Cold Reading Skills Dates & Times: Ages 16-Adult: Saturday, February 15, 1 pm - 2:30 pm Duration: 1.5 Hours Cost: $25 Sharpen your audition skills and gain the confidence to shine in any play audition! This focused workshop is designed to help actors of all levels excel in cold readings, a crucial skill for straight play auditions. What You’ll Learn: Pro tips and tricks from a seasoned director to improve your cold reading technique. Hands-on practice auditioning for different types of straight plays. Confidence-building exercises to prepare you for the audition room and beyond. Bonus: Enhance your general reading-aloud abilities! No experience required—just bring a willingness to learn and grow! Instructor: Renowned actress and director, Debra E. Leopard, will guide you step-by-step through this valuable workshop. Whether you’re preparing for your first audition or looking to refine your skills, this workshop is for you. Sign up today and take the next step in your acting journey!

