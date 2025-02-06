1-Day Workshops

Improv Workshop: Step into Creativity!
Dates & Times:
Ages 16-Adult: Saturday, February 15, 3 pm - 5 pm
Duration: 2 Hours
Cost: $30
Ready to stretch your creativity and boost your confidence? Whether you’re stepping out of your comfort zone or diving right in, this introductory workshop is perfect for everyone—actors and non-actors alike!
What to Expect:
Learn the basics of improvisation in a relaxed, fun environment.
Explore improv games and exercises that encourage creativity and quick thinking.
Discover how improv can enhance your confidence, communication, and adaptability.
No experience necessary—just wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and come prepared to have a blast!
Instructor: Veteran actress and improv artist, Debra E. Leopard, brings her wealth of experience to guide you through this exciting session.
Spots are limited, so don’t wait—sign up today and start your improv journey!
Improv Workshop - Ages 10 - 15
$30
Improv Workshop: Step into Creativity!
Dates & Times:
Ages 10-15: Saturday, February 22, 3 pm - 5 pm
Duration: 2 Hours
Cost: $30
Ready to stretch your creativity and boost your confidence? Whether you’re stepping out of your comfort zone or diving right in, this introductory workshop is perfect for everyone—actors and non-actors alike!
What to Expect:
Learn the basics of improvisation in a relaxed, fun environment.
Explore improv games and exercises that encourage creativity and quick thinking.
Discover how improv can enhance your confidence, communication, and adaptability.
No experience necessary—just wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and come prepared to have a blast!
Instructor: Veteran actress and improv artist, Debra E. Leopard, brings her wealth of experience to guide you through this exciting session.
Spots are limited, so don’t wait—sign up today and start your improv journey!
Audtion Workshop - Ages 16 - Adult
$25
Audition Workshop: Master Cold Reading Skills
Dates & Times:
Ages 16-Adult: Saturday, February 15, 1 pm - 2:30 pm
Duration: 1.5 Hours
Cost: $25
Sharpen your audition skills and gain the confidence to shine in any play audition! This focused workshop is designed to help actors of all levels excel in cold readings, a crucial skill for straight play auditions.
What You’ll Learn:
Pro tips and tricks from a seasoned director to improve your cold reading technique.
Hands-on practice auditioning for different types of straight plays.
Confidence-building exercises to prepare you for the audition room and beyond.
Bonus: Enhance your general reading-aloud abilities!
No experience required—just bring a willingness to learn and grow!
Instructor: Renowned actress and director, Debra E. Leopard, will guide you step-by-step through this valuable workshop.
Whether you’re preparing for your first audition or looking to refine your skills, this workshop is for you. Sign up today and take the next step in your acting journey!
Audition Workshop - Ages 9-15
$25
Audition Workshop: Master Cold Reading Skills
Dates & Times:
Ages 9-15: Saturday, February 22, 1 pm - 2:30 pm
Duration: 1.5 Hours
Cost: $25
Sharpen your audition skills and gain the confidence to shine in any play audition! This focused workshop is designed to help actors of all levels excel in cold readings, a crucial skill for straight play auditions.
What You’ll Learn:
Pro tips and tricks from a seasoned director to improve your cold reading technique.
Hands-on practice auditioning for different types of straight plays.
Confidence-building exercises to prepare you for the audition room and beyond.
Bonus: Enhance your general reading-aloud abilities!
No experience required—just bring a willingness to learn and grow!
Instructor: Renowned actress and director, Debra E. Leopard, will guide you step-by-step through this valuable workshop.
Whether you’re preparing for your first audition or looking to refine your skills, this workshop is for you. Sign up today and take the next step in your acting journey!
