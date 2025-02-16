1) Emma Rose Birthday Raffle Soft-Launch Fundraising ($30 - $150 in Raffle Prizes)
$30 Donation w/ chance of winning frozen yogurt
$30
With your donation, you get the chance to win a frozen yogurt gift card to your fave froyo joint!
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025.
$35 Donation w/ chance of winning fave latte
$35
With your donation, you get the chance to win your fave latte drink delivered through DoorDash!
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025.
$40 Donation w/ chance of winning best all around umbrella
$40
With your donation, you get the chance to win a Travel Folding Umbrella with Real Wood Handle Auto Open Close Vented Windproof Canopy by Balios!
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025.
$50 Donation w/ chance of winning fave local medium pizza
$50
With your donation, you get the chance to win a medium pizza sent to your home from your fave local pizza spot that delivers!
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025.
$100 Donation w/ chance of winning bouquet of red roses
$100
Did you know according to FinanceBuzz, the average cost of a bouquet of roses nationally is $90.50?! We're blown away too!
With your donation, you get a chance to win a bouquet of red roses sent to whoever you'd like whenever you'd like to spread the love <3
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025.
With your donation, you get the chance to win 2 hours on a stand-up paddle (SUP) board or kayak with one other person in Newport Beach, California!
We will cover the cost of your adventure with Southwind Kayak & SUP Center, and they are open Friday - Monday 9am - 4pm.
Link: https://www.southwindkayaks.com/pages/newport-beach-kayak-rentals
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025. This is one of two raffles for SUP and kayak rentals.
With your donation, you get the chance to win 2 hours on a stand-up paddle (SUP) board or kayak with one other person in Newport Beach, California!
We will cover the cost of your adventure with Southwind Kayak & SUP Center, and they are open Friday - Monday 9am - 4pm.
Link: https://www.southwindkayaks.com/pages/newport-beach-kayak-rentals
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025. This is two of two raffles for SUP and kayak rentals.
$150 Donation w/ chance of winning Home Baking Day cake
$150
With your donation, you get the chance to win a cake paid for you and a friend to choose, make & decorate at Home Baking Day USA in Irvine, CA!
Link: https://inline.app/booking/-LP-LduWZ33dbU8L9FIA:inline-live-2a466/-Nux_MAddWkyOTC8IV-h
Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025.
