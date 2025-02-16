1) Emma Rose Birthday Raffle Soft-Launch Fundraising ($30 - $150 in Raffle Prizes)

With your donation, you get the chance to win 2 hours on a stand-up paddle (SUP) board or kayak with one other person in Newport Beach, California! We will cover the cost of your adventure with Southwind Kayak & SUP Center, and they are open Friday - Monday 9am - 4pm. Link: https://www.southwindkayaks.com/pages/newport-beach-kayak-rentals Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025. This is one of two raffles for SUP and kayak rentals.

With your donation, you get the chance to win 2 hours on a stand-up paddle (SUP) board or kayak with one other person in Newport Beach, California! We will cover the cost of your adventure with Southwind Kayak & SUP Center, and they are open Friday - Monday 9am - 4pm. Link: https://www.southwindkayaks.com/pages/newport-beach-kayak-rentals Drawing winners will be communicated on March 2nd, 2025. This is one of two raffles for SUP and kayak rentals.

seeMoreDetailsMobile