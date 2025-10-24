🐾 #1 Teacher & School Experiences

Hosted by

Lunch with the Principal - Mrs. Oakley
$25

Starting bid

Your student will enjoy a special lunch with Ms. Oakley during the school day!

Lunch with the Assistant Principal - Mrs. Tweedie
$25

Starting bid

Your student will enjoy a special lunch with Ms. Tweedie during the Fall semester!

Lunch with the School Counselor - Mrs. Garrett
$25

Starting bid

Your students pick: Lunch and game time with Mrs. Garrett OR a craft!

Kinder End of Year Celebration - 4 reserved seats
$50

Starting bid

PTA will reserve 4 front row seats for the Kindergarten End of Year Celebration!


Front and center for all the good photo opportunities.

5th Grade Graduation - 4 Reserved Seats
$50

Starting bid

PTA will reserve 4 front row seats for Cox 5th Grade Graduation!

Reserved VIP Parking Space #1
$50

Starting bid

1 Reserved Parking Spot for Cox Events

Includes- class party days, open house, all evening PTA events (STEAM night, Dance, Adventure Event, Family Fitness, Talent Show) end of year celebrations, and Fall Fest 2026

Reserved VIP Parking Space #2
$50

Starting bid

1 Reserved Parking Spot for Cox Events

Includes- class party days, open house, all evening PTA events (STEAM night, Dance, Adventure Event, Family Fitness, Talent Show) end of year celebrations, and Fall Fest 2026

Saralde (PreK) - Ice Cream Sundae Party
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!

Winslow-Hinkle (PreK) - Ice Cream Sundae Party
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!

Lamb (PreK) - Ice Cream Sundae Party
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!

Tate (PreK) - Ice Cream Sundae Party
$10

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!

Eney (SpEd PACEE) - Decorate Cookies
$10

Starting bid

Decorate cookies before or after school in December or January!

Barrows (Kinder) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Barrows this Fall semester!

Martin (Kinder) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Martin this Fall semester!

Morgan (Kinder) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Ms. Morgan this Fall semester!

Schwartz (Kinder) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Schwartz this Fall semester!

Thomas (Kinder) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Thomas this Fall semester!

Dearing (1st) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Dearing!

Holland (1st) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Holland!

Poynor (1st) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Poynor!

McFarland (1st) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. McFarland!

Wasdin (1st) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Wasdin!

Allen (2nd) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Pick a friend to join you and Mrs. Allen for a Pizza Party lunch!

Bates (2nd) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Pick a friend to join you and Mrs. Bates for a Pizza Party lunch!

Cruz (2nd) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Pick a friend to join you and Ms. Cruz for a Pizza Party lunch!

Hatla (2nd) - Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Pick a friend to join you and Mrs. Hatla for a Pizza Party lunch!

Nelson (3rd) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Scheerle (3rd) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Mendez (3rd) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Farrior (3rd) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Smith (3rd) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Holden (4th) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Grady (4th) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Reeser (4th) - Homemade Pizza Lunch
$10

Starting bid

Mr. Reeser will make a Homemade Woodfired pizza for you and a friend to enjoy togethe!

Sumirat (4th) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Williamson (4th) - Teacher for the Day
$10

Starting bid

After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!

Alarcon (5th) - Donut breakfast
$10

Starting bid

Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!

Holmes (5th) - Donut breakfast
$10

Starting bid

Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!

Kelly (5th) - Donut breakfast
$10

Starting bid

Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!

Seo (5th) - Donut breakfast
$10

Starting bid

Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!

Kallal (5th) - Donut breakfast
$10

Starting bid

Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!

Holland (Dyslexia Specialist) - Ice Cream Sundae Party
$10

Starting bid

Bring a friend and join Mrs. Holland after school for an ice cream sundae party!

Gravitt (SpEd) - Cocoa & Crafts
$10

Starting bid

Come join Mrs. Gravitt after school sometime in the month of Nov/December for some Hot Cocoa and Creativity.

Ness (SpEd) - LEGO building
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Ness in building with LEGOS after school sometime in November or December.

Savell (SpEd) - Christmas Crafting
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Savell after school in the month of December for some Christmas craft time.

Stafford (SpEd) - Coloring and Conversation
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Stafford for coloring and conversation with Mrs. Stafford after school during Nov. or Dec.

Coach Jeffrey - Field day Tshirt Design
$10

Starting bid

Partner with Coach Jeffrey and design this years field day shirt that all students will get the option to purchase.

Lunch with Ms. Marrs and Mr. Bradley
$10

Starting bid

What could be more fun than having lunch with Ms. Marrs and Mr. Bradley!

Choir Concert Front Row Seats!
$10

Starting bid

Mr. Bradley will reserve 4 front row seats at the December Choir Concert for your family!

