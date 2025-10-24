🐾 #1 Teacher & School Experiences

Hosted by
About this event
Teachers will email to coordinate the experience
Starting bid
Your student will enjoy a special lunch with Ms. Oakley during the school day!
Starting bid
Your student will enjoy a special lunch with Ms. Tweedie during the Fall semester!
Starting bid
Your students pick: Lunch and game time with Mrs. Garrett OR a craft!
Starting bid
PTA will reserve 4 front row seats for the Kindergarten End of Year Celebration!
Front and center for all the good photo opportunities.
Starting bid
PTA will reserve 4 front row seats for Cox 5th Grade Graduation!
Starting bid
1 Reserved Parking Spot for Cox Events
Includes- class party days, open house, all evening PTA events (STEAM night, Dance, Adventure Event, Family Fitness, Talent Show) end of year celebrations, and Fall Fest 2026
Starting bid
1 Reserved Parking Spot for Cox Events
Includes- class party days, open house, all evening PTA events (STEAM night, Dance, Adventure Event, Family Fitness, Talent Show) end of year celebrations, and Fall Fest 2026
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Party with the Early Childhood Teachers in the fall semester during teacher conference time! Yummy!
Starting bid
Decorate cookies before or after school in December or January!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Barrows this Fall semester!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Martin this Fall semester!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Ms. Morgan this Fall semester!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Schwartz this Fall semester!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Thomas this Fall semester!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Dearing!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Holland!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Poynor!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. McFarland!
Starting bid
Enjoy a pizza party celebration for lunch with Mrs. Wasdin!
Starting bid
Pick a friend to join you and Mrs. Allen for a Pizza Party lunch!
Starting bid
Pick a friend to join you and Mrs. Bates for a Pizza Party lunch!
Starting bid
Pick a friend to join you and Ms. Cruz for a Pizza Party lunch!
Starting bid
Pick a friend to join you and Mrs. Hatla for a Pizza Party lunch!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
Mr. Reeser will make a Homemade Woodfired pizza for you and a friend to enjoy togethe!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
After STARR testing, it is your turn to teach your class. So get your pencils sharpened and your best "teacher voice" ready!
Starting bid
Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!
Starting bid
Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!
Starting bid
Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!
Starting bid
Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!
Starting bid
Come eat donuts with the 5th Grade Teachers Before School in December!
Starting bid
Bring a friend and join Mrs. Holland after school for an ice cream sundae party!
Starting bid
Come join Mrs. Gravitt after school sometime in the month of Nov/December for some Hot Cocoa and Creativity.
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Ness in building with LEGOS after school sometime in November or December.
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Savell after school in the month of December for some Christmas craft time.
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Stafford for coloring and conversation with Mrs. Stafford after school during Nov. or Dec.
Starting bid
Partner with Coach Jeffrey and design this years field day shirt that all students will get the option to purchase.
Starting bid
What could be more fun than having lunch with Ms. Marrs and Mr. Bradley!
Starting bid
Mr. Bradley will reserve 4 front row seats at the December Choir Concert for your family!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!