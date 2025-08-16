eventClosed

1 YEAR 6 STATE PRESIDENTIAL SEASON PASS

addExtraDonation

$

Individual donation
$25

Donate for a chance to win

5 donation ticket bundle
$100
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Donate for a chance to win

25 donation ticket bundle
$250
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Donate for a chance to win

100 donation ticket bundle
$500
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Donate for a chance to win

250 donation ticket bundle
$1,000
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Donate for a chance to win

500 donation ticket bundle
$1,500
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Donate for a chance to win

1250 donation ticket bundle
$2,500
groupTicketCaptionRaffle

Donate for a chance to win

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing