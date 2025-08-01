Big Dogs Don't Cry, Inc.

Hosted by

Big Dogs Don't Cry, Inc.

About this event

1 Year Anniversary Celebration

2100 Willowcreek Rd

Portage, IN 46368, USA

General Admission
$50

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Top Dog Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Featured as presenting sponsor (event name: “Presented by [Your Business]”)
  • Prominent logo placement on all event materials, signage, and our website
  • Social media spotlight (multiple posts)
  • Full-page ad in the event program
  • VIP table with 8 tickets to the event
  • Recognition from the stage during the event
  • Ability to have a table with promotional materials at event if you wish
Entire Table of 8
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve an entire table at a discount

Add a donation for Big Dogs Don't Cry, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!