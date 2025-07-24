1-Year ASPA Memberships

ALL ASPA MEMBERSHIPS DEADLINE: March 22, 2024 All annual ASPA memberships are valid from August 01 through July 31. Members shall be media advisers and educators of public, private, and parochial schools, schools, or journalism departments in middle, junior high, or high schools. Members may vote on the election of officers, regional directors, and commission chairs, and on referendums, shall receive all organization publications, and are entitled to all services provided by the organization. THE AP STYLEBOOK ONLINE subscription includes Webster's New World College Dictionary with the purchase of any annual ASPA Membership* *One annual AP Stylebook Online subscription is included for each adviser registered to a publication with an active ASPA Membership. Excludes all ASPA Associate Memberships.