10-8 InService 5th Anniversary - ART Silent Auction

Donated by Artist: Sandro Figueroa – (aka: Sen2Figueroa)

Dimensions: 50 in × 48 in

Title: Invasión Real (2023)

Medium: Acrylic and spray paint on canvas

Bidding Starts at: $5000

Artist Valuation: $10,000

Conceptual Description:

This exclusive masterpiece is a collector’s treasure — an extraordinary opportunity to bring the brilliance of Sen2 into your collection while supporting a life-changing cause.

Each curve and contour reflects Sen2’s signature fusion of graffiti precision, graphic abstraction, and pop culture emotion transforming urban energy into fine-art sophistication.

Owning this piece is more than acquiring art; it’s claiming a statement piece that radiates confidence, color, and cultural pride.





Artist Recognitions:

Internationally acclaimed Puerto Rican artist Sandro Figueroa, known as Sen2, has transformed from a graffiti pioneer into a celebrated contemporary artist. A former member of the world-renowned TATS CRU, Sen2’s vibrant career spans over three decades and continents. His bold fusion of graffiti, pop art, and abstraction has been showcased in exhibitions across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America—including Art Basel Miami Beach.

Sen2 has collaborated with major brands and institutions such as Adidas, the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor, and Real Madrid CF, and was commissioned to paint eight courts for the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Open. His murals and gallery works appear worldwide, and his art is part of the permanent collection of President Bill Clinton’s Harlem office—a testament to his cultural and artistic impact.