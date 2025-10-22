10-8 InService 5th Anniversary - ART Silent Auction

605 calle Condado, Edificio San Alberto Suite 521-B San Juan PR 00918
Starting bid
Donated by Artist: Sandro Figueroa – (aka: Sen2Figueroa)
Dimensions: 50 in × 48 in
Title: Invasión Real (2023)
Medium: Acrylic and spray paint on canvas
Bidding Starts at: $5000
Artist Valuation: $10,000
Conceptual Description:
This exclusive masterpiece is a collector’s treasure — an extraordinary opportunity to bring the brilliance of Sen2 into your collection while supporting a life-changing cause.
Each curve and contour reflects Sen2’s signature fusion of graffiti precision, graphic abstraction, and pop culture emotion transforming urban energy into fine-art sophistication.
Owning this piece is more than acquiring art; it’s claiming a statement piece that radiates confidence, color, and cultural pride.
Artist Recognitions:
Internationally acclaimed Puerto Rican artist Sandro Figueroa, known as Sen2, has transformed from a graffiti pioneer into a celebrated contemporary artist. A former member of the world-renowned TATS CRU, Sen2’s vibrant career spans over three decades and continents. His bold fusion of graffiti, pop art, and abstraction has been showcased in exhibitions across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America—including Art Basel Miami Beach.
Sen2 has collaborated with major brands and institutions such as Adidas, the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor, and Real Madrid CF, and was commissioned to paint eight courts for the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. Open. His murals and gallery works appear worldwide, and his art is part of the permanent collection of President Bill Clinton’s Harlem office—a testament to his cultural and artistic impact.
Starting bid
Donated by Artist: Nick Quijano
Medium: Monotype (one of a kind) Giclée print of Gouache/Archés
Dimensions: 18 x 24 inches (just the art) 30 x 24 (the board)
Title: “Bolero" (2023)
Bidding Starts at: $500
Artist Valuation: $1500
Conceptual Description:
Immerse yourself in the timeless romance of the Caribbean through Nick Quijano’s evocative masterpiece “Bolero” of 2023. This captivating scene captures couples swaying beneath shimmering lights, serenaded by the rhythm of a live band — a celebration of love, music, and nostalgia. With rich color, emotional expression, and cultural vibrancy, Quijano transports viewers to Puerto Rico’s golden era of dance and elegance.
A true collector’s gem that invites you to feel the melody beyond the frame.
Artist Recognitions:
Renowned Puerto Rican artist Nick Quijano has achieved international acclaim for his vivid portrayals of island life, culture, and human connection. His work is part of prestigious permanent collections at the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico, Museo de Arte de Ponce, El Museo del Barrio in New York, and the American Folk Art Museum. Throughout his distinguished career, Quijano has received numerous honors, including awards from the Asociación Internacional de Críticos de Arte (AICA) in 2001 and 2003, and a UNESCO medal from the Asociación Internacional de Artistas Plásticos in 1999. His early talent earned recognition with the University of Puerto Rico’s Plastic Arts Competition Award in 1979, followed by national prizes in the United States. Exhibited widely in Puerto Rico, New York, and Europe, Quijano’s art continues to celebrate the warmth, rhythm, and emotional depth of Puerto Rican identity — blending folk realism and fine art into timeless visual storytelling.
Starting bid
Donated by Artist: Carlos Ayala
Dimensions: 42 x 24 inches (2 pieces art)
Title: “I Give You Life, But It Has Thorns”
Bidding Starts at: $1,600
Artist Valuation: $5,000
Conceptual Description:
Inspired by Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, this piece reinterprets the sacred moment of humanity’s first breath — not only as a divine gift but also as a profound warning.
In this version, God does not merely extend His finger to touch man; He holds a rose in His hand. The flower, an eternal symbol of beauty, love, and hope, represents life itself. Yet, the thorns that accompany it are inevitable — emblems of pain, loss, struggle, and suffering that come hand in hand with the gift of existence.
Artist Recognitions:
Renowned Puerto Rican artist Carlos Ayala has been celebrated for his vibrant and thought-provoking works that blend classical technique with contemporary symbolism. Trained at the Art Students League of San Juan and the School of Fine Arts of Puerto Rico, Ayala began exhibiting at the prestigious Viota Gallery at an early age, as well as in Singapore, marking his emergence as one of Puerto Rico’s promising visual artists.
His paintings have been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions across the island, earning praise for their emotional depth and spiritual undertones. In addition to his studio practice, Ayala established his own gallery in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, to promote local talent and provide a platform for emerging artists.
Today, his works are held in private and institutional collections throughout Puerto Rico and the United States, reflecting a career devoted to capturing the beauty, struggle, and soul of the human experience through Puerto Rican eyes.
Starting bid
Donated by Artist: Williams Carmona
Dimensions: 14 x 11 inches (framed)
Title: Las Guerras (2021)
Bidding Starts at: $550
Artist Valuation: $1,600
Conceptual Description:
In this surreal ink composition, Williams Carmona delivers a powerful visual allegory on prejudice and human division. The inscription — “Las guerras seguirán mientras el color de la piel siga siendo más importante que el color de los ojos” of 2021— anchors the piece as a timeless reflection on the futility of war and discrimination. Through a fusion of organic and symbolic forms, Carmona exposes the fragility of humanity and the absurdity of judging by appearance rather than empathy. The work stands as a poetic call for awareness, equality, and inner vision.
Artist Recognitions:
Williams Carmona (b. 1967, Havana, Cuba) is an internationally acclaimed Caribbean artist whose work blends surrealism, magical realism, and political commentary. His paintings and drawings have been exhibited in major art capitals including New York, Paris, Madrid, Miami, and Havana, and are part of important private and institutional collections worldwide. Carmona has participated in prestigious art fairs such as Art Basel Miami Beach, Scope, and Artexpo New York, and has been featured in international publications and museum retrospectives. Recognized for his deeply symbolic and socially conscious narratives, Carmona is celebrated as one of the leading contemporary voices in Caribbean and Latin American art.
