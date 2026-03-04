10 Year Anniversary GALA

Hosted by
About this event
Stonecrest, GA 30038, USA Parking Lot 1C Entrance (between Macy's and Lisa Young)
Includes dinner and a delightful evening!
Admission for One and Donor Recognition
This is a group ticket; it includes 2 tickets
Admission for Two and Donor Recognition
This is a group ticket; it includes 2 tickets
Admission for Two and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website
Admission for Two and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website
This is a group ticket; it includes 4 tickets
Admission for Four and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website
Admission for Four and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website
Admission for Six and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyper-links to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms
This is a group ticket; it includes 8 tickets
Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your web-site, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms
Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your web-site, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms
This is a group ticket; it includes 8 tickets
Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium
Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium
This is a group ticket; it includes 12 tickets
Reserved Head Table of Twelve and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium
Reserved Head Table of Twelve and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!