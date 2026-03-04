DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council

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DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council

About this event

10 Year Anniversary GALA

8020 Mall Pkwy

Stonecrest, GA 30038, USA Parking Lot 1C Entrance (between Macy's and Lisa Young)

Admission for One
$50

Includes dinner and a delightful evening!

Sponsor: Neighbor
$150

Admission for One and Donor Recognition

Sponsor: Friend
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a group ticket; it includes 2 tickets

Admission for Two and Donor Recognition


Sponsor: Ally
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a group ticket; it includes 2 tickets

Admission for Two and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website

Admission for Two and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website

Sponsor: Advocate
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a group ticket; it includes 4 tickets


Admission for Four and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website

Admission for Four and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website

Sponsor: Builder
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Admission for Six and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyper-links to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms

Sponsor: Leader
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a group ticket; it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your web-site, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms

Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your web-site, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms

Sponsor: Champion
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a group ticket; it includes 8 tickets

Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium

Reserved Table of Eight and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium

Sponsor: Visionary
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

This is a group ticket; it includes 12 tickets

Reserved Head Table of Twelve and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium

Reserved Head Table of Twelve and Donor Recognition, Logo on DeKalb Juvenile Justice Council Website with Hyperlinks to your website, Logo on Fundraiser Emails, Recognition on all Social Media Platforms, Verbal Recognition from Fundraiser Podium

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