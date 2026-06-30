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From Chemo To Crown

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From Chemo To Crown

About this event

10-Year Anniversary Gala: Casino Night

3524 Market St

West Valley City, UT 84119, USA

Celebration Ticket
$55

Includes admission, plated dinner, access to all casino games, music, dancing, and an unforgettable evening. Cash bar available.

Celebration + Cheers Ticket
$65

Everything included with the Celebration Ticket, plus one complimentary drink ticket to raise a glass

Jackpot Duo
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Bring someone special and enjoy an evening together! Includes admission for two, two plated dinners, casino games, music, dancing, and all the anniversary festivities. Cash bar available.

Jackpot Duo + Cheers
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The ultimate date night package! Includes admission for two, two plated dinners, two complimentary drink tickets, casino games, music, dancing, and an evening celebrating 10 incredible years of Chemo to Crown.

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