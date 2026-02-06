Navigating Recovery Of The Lakes Region

Hosted by

Navigating Recovery Of The Lakes Region

About this event

10 Year Anniversary Golf Tournament

653 NH-106

Loudon, NH 03307, USA

Team of Four
$500

Golf team of 4 to compete for bragging rights. Your registration will help a participant with $100 towards recovery-related expenses!

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
Available until Apr 15

Team of 4, company logo on marketing materials (including t-shirts and banner), ad in Laconia Daily Sun, and promotional table at hole. Your registration will help 4 participants with $150 each towards recovery-related expenses!

Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Available until May 15

Team of 4, logo on marketing materials (including banner), and promotional table at hole. Your registration will help 3 participants with $150 each towards recovery-related expenses!

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Available until May 31

Team of 4 and promotional table at hole. Your registration will help 2 participants with $125 each of recovery-related expenses!

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