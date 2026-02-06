10 Year Anniversary Golf Tournament

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Golf team of 4 to compete for bragging rights. Your registration will help a participant with $100 towards recovery-related expenses!
Team of 4, company logo on marketing materials (including t-shirts and banner), ad in Laconia Daily Sun, and promotional table at hole. Your registration will help 4 participants with $150 each towards recovery-related expenses!
Team of 4, logo on marketing materials (including banner), and promotional table at hole. Your registration will help 3 participants with $150 each towards recovery-related expenses!
Team of 4 and promotional table at hole. Your registration will help 2 participants with $125 each of recovery-related expenses!
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