Sponsor a BIS Staff Member! Purchase a ticket to give a dedicated BIS educator the opportunity to attend and enjoy the One World Gala. Your Purchase is tax deductible.
Sponsor a BIS Staff Member! Purchase a ticket to give a dedicated BIS educator the opportunity to attend and enjoy the One World Gala. Your Purchase is tax deductible.
Table Sponsor
$1,300
Reserve a VIP Table for 8! Enjoy premium seating for you and your guests while making a meaningful impact—your table purchase also sponsors two Bend International School staff members to attend the gala and $500 of your contribution as tax deductible. Gain special recognition as a featured sponsor, with your name or business highlighted during the event and showcased in all promotional materials. Secure your table today and be a part of this unforgettable evening!
Reserve a VIP Table for 8! Enjoy premium seating for you and your guests while making a meaningful impact—your table purchase also sponsors two Bend International School staff members to attend the gala and $500 of your contribution as tax deductible. Gain special recognition as a featured sponsor, with your name or business highlighted during the event and showcased in all promotional materials. Secure your table today and be a part of this unforgettable evening!
Concert Sponsor
$1,000
Support student performances while gaining high-visibility recognition at the Bend International School 10-Year Anniversary "One World Gala." As a Concert Sponsor, your logo or banner will be prominently displayed on stage during performances, ensuring your business stands out. You'll also receive recognition in all event advertising, the event program, the school newsletter, and the annual report. This sponsorship includes four event tickets, with $600 of your contribution tax-deductible. Celebrate global culture, music, and education while making a lasting impact—secure your Concert Sponsor package today!
Support student performances while gaining high-visibility recognition at the Bend International School 10-Year Anniversary "One World Gala." As a Concert Sponsor, your logo or banner will be prominently displayed on stage during performances, ensuring your business stands out. You'll also receive recognition in all event advertising, the event program, the school newsletter, and the annual report. This sponsorship includes four event tickets, with $600 of your contribution tax-deductible. Celebrate global culture, music, and education while making a lasting impact—secure your Concert Sponsor package today!
Student Showcase Sponsor
$500
Celebrate the creativity and ingenuity of Bend International School students by sponsoring our interactive Learning Showcase stations. Your support highlights innovative learning experiences while providing valuable exposure for your business. As a Learning Showcases Sponsor, your logo will be displayed at student stations, and you’ll receive recognition in the event program, on the website, in the school newsletter, and in the annual report. This sponsorship includes two event tickets, with $300 of your contribution tax-deductible. Be a champion for hands-on learning—secure your sponsorship today and be part of this inspiring evening!
Celebrate the creativity and ingenuity of Bend International School students by sponsoring our interactive Learning Showcase stations. Your support highlights innovative learning experiences while providing valuable exposure for your business. As a Learning Showcases Sponsor, your logo will be displayed at student stations, and you’ll receive recognition in the event program, on the website, in the school newsletter, and in the annual report. This sponsorship includes two event tickets, with $300 of your contribution tax-deductible. Be a champion for hands-on learning—secure your sponsorship today and be part of this inspiring evening!
Add a donation for Bend International School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!