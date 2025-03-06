10 Year Anniversary One World Gala

Celebrate the creativity and ingenuity of Bend International School students by sponsoring our interactive Learning Showcase stations. Your support highlights innovative learning experiences while providing valuable exposure for your business. As a Learning Showcases Sponsor, your logo will be displayed at student stations, and you’ll receive recognition in the event program, on the website, in the school newsletter, and in the annual report. This sponsorship includes two event tickets, with $300 of your contribution tax-deductible. Be a champion for hands-on learning—secure your sponsorship today and be part of this inspiring evening!

