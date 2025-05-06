10 Year Celebration! Get Tickets!

Hosted by
Our Champion of Justice Sponsorship Tier includes: Social Media Mention, Name/logo on our event webpage, Name/logo on printed invitation and programs, Onstage recognition, Six (6) Complimentary Event Tickets, Sponsor Recognition on event name badge, Premier speaking opportunity at the event, and a Special corporate gift.
Our Warrior of Justice Sponsorship Tier includes: Social Media Mention, Name/logo on our event webpage, Name/logo on printed invitation and programs, Onstage recognition, five (5) Complimentary Event Tickets, Sponsor Recognition on event name badge
Our Advocate of Justice Sponsorship Tier includes: Social Media Mention, Name/logo on our event webpage, Name/logo on printed invitation and programs, Onstage recognition, four (4) Complimentary Event Tickets
Our Patron of Justice Sponsorship Tier includes: Social Media Mention, Name/logo on our event webpage, Name/logo on printed invitation and programs, Onstage recognition, two (2) Complimentary Event Tickets
Our Friend of Justice Sponsorship Tier includes: Social Media Mention, Name/logo on our event webpage, one (1) Complimentary Event Ticket
Come connect with fellow social justice advocates, learn about our impact from our staff and advisors, and be part of the justice movement. All proceeds will go towards directly funding legal representation, trauma-informed advocacy, and reintegration resources for survivors in desperate need of safety and support.
