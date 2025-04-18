100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, Inc.
100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville, Inc. Membership Dues 2025
Membership Dues
$400
Annual Membership Dues Obligation
Annual Membership Dues Obligation
Member Golf Tournament Obligation
$500
Member Annual Event Obligation to support the Golf Tournament Financial Commitment.
Member Annual Event Obligation to support the Golf Tournament Financial Commitment.
Member GALA Obligation
$800
Member Annual Event Obligation to support the GALA Financial Commitment. Early Bird - $700
Member Annual Event Obligation to support the GALA Financial Commitment. Early Bird - $700
GALA AD Purchase
$150
Member Annual Event Obligation to support the GALA Financial Commitment.
Member Annual Event Obligation to support the GALA Financial Commitment.
