100 Black Men of Greater Richmond Inc's Memberships

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About the memberships
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This payment covers the initial commitment dues to support the formation and chartering of the 100 Black Men of Greater Richmond Chapter. These funds contribute to necessary operational steps, including C3 compliance and program implementation, as the chapter moves toward official charter status. Please note that dues are subject to change in the future as the chapter finalizes its formal structure and budget. Thank you for your dedication to our mission of serving youth in Greater Richmond.
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