100 Black Men Of South Metro TRA 26 Ad Sales

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Premier Visibility | Maximum Impact
Your Full Page Ad commands the screen. Displayed at 1920px x 1080px, this premium placement offers complete visual presence during the awards program and within the printed keepsake journal.
Ideal for:
This is the most powerful way to align your brand or message with excellence, leadership, and legacy.
Strong Presence | Elevated Recognition
Your Half Page Ad delivers high-impact visibility with intentional placement at 960px x 1080px.
Perfect for:
This option provides meaningful exposure while maintaining strong visual prominence.
Meaningful Support | Focused Recognition
Displayed at 960px x 540px, the Quarter Page Ad offers a powerful yet concise way to show support.
Ideal for:
This option allows you to celebrate a scholar while contributing to the mission of mentorship and scholarship.
Community Support | Name Recognition
Patron listings include your name displayed within the official program and digital showcase.
This option is perfect for:
Please note: Patron recognition includes name listing only and does not include a custom message or artwork.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!