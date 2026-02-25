100 Black Men Of South Metro Inc

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100 Black Men Of South Metro Inc

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100 Black Men Of South Metro TRA 26 Ad Sales

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$300

Premier Visibility | Maximum Impact

Your Full Page Ad commands the screen. Displayed at 1920px x 1080px, this premium placement offers complete visual presence during the awards program and within the printed keepsake journal.

Ideal for:

  • Corporate sponsors
  • Major supporters
  • Businesses seeking strong brand exposure
  • Families honoring their scholar with a full tribute

This is the most powerful way to align your brand or message with excellence, leadership, and legacy.

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$150

Strong Presence | Elevated Recognition

Your Half Page Ad delivers high-impact visibility with intentional placement at 960px x 1080px.

Perfect for:

  • Small to mid-size businesses
  • Community partners
  • Families submitting a detailed congratulatory message

This option provides meaningful exposure while maintaining strong visual prominence.

Qtr Page Ad item
Qtr Page Ad
$75

Meaningful Support | Focused Recognition

Displayed at 960px x 540px, the Quarter Page Ad offers a powerful yet concise way to show support.

Ideal for:

  • Short congratulatory messages
  • Small business acknowledgments
  • Individual supporters
  • Business Cards

This option allows you to celebrate a scholar while contributing to the mission of mentorship and scholarship.

Patron item
Patron
$50

Community Support | Name Recognition

Patron listings include your name displayed within the official program and digital showcase.

This option is perfect for:

  • Individuals who want to show support
  • Families contributing collectively
  • Community members who believe in the mission

Please note: Patron recognition includes name listing only and does not include a custom message or artwork.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!