100 Black Men Of Southwest Florida Inc Memberships/Sponsorships

General Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1

Supporting Membership
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

Members that do not have time to mentor in the organization

Business Membership
$2,000

Valid for one year

Supports one mentee cohort with tools for success. Includes logo placement and engagement opportunities.

Corporate Supporter
$5,000

Valid for one year

Provides transportation, meals, and supplies for mentees. Includes brand placement and invitations to mentorship forums and community events.

Four for the Future Sponsor
$25,000

Valid for one year

Champions our four core pillars: Mentoring, Education, Health & Wellness, and Economic Empowerment. Includes premium brand visibility, leadership recognition, and opportunities to engage directly with our youth and programs.

Program Lead Sponsor
$10,000

Valid for one year

Supports ongoing programming and mentor development. Includes recognition across event materials and invitations to lead or participate in career readiness and leadership workshops.

