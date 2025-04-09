100 Hole Hike : Preregistration

Challenge yourself to 100 holes and show your commitment by raising a minimum of $500 in sponsorships. It's a test of passion, perseverance, and purpose—preregister today and tee off for change!
Team Preregistration
Free
Sign up your business, sports team or group of friends and get a team of 2–4 players on the course! Each team is encouraged to raise $2,000 or more. It’s a powerful way to give back, build team spirit, and make a real difference. Preregister your team today and make huge community impact!
