100 Mile Club Members

General Membership
$65

No expiration

Welcome to the 100 Mile Club! Your journey begins here. Once you sign up, you'll receive a free t-shirt to kick things off. After completing your first 100 miles, you'll earn your first 100 Mile Club coin. Be sure to email your t-shirt size to [email protected]. As you continue on your journey, we'll update your level and feature a photo of you in your 100 Mile Club t-shirt along with the level you've achieved on our website. Let's get started!
Next Level Entry Fee
$45

No expiration

After completing your first 100 miles, choose this option to begin your journey toward 200, 300, 400, 500 miles, and beyond. For each new 100-mile milestone you reach, you'll receive a special coin to celebrate your progress. We'll also update your level on our website to showcase your achievements!

