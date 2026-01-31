Mecca Made

Hosted by

Mecca Made

About this event

100 Women For Howard: Brunch Edition

2711 Georgia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

Influencer Ticket
$100

Access to the Brunch Experience, networking, curated programming, swag bag, and game recognition.  

Advocate Ticket
$250

Special branded gift, social media acknowledgment, in-game acknowledgment, premium seating for the event, and the game

Boss Moves Ticket
$500

Special branded gift, social media acknowledgment, in-game visual acknowledgment, premium seating for the event, and the game

Mecca Made Ticket
$1,000

Jordan brand gift, autographed basketball, social media, and in-game acknowledgment, premium seating for the event and the game

Student Ticket
$50

MUST BE A CURRENT College Student with Valid School ID Access to the Brunch Experience, networking, curated programming, swag bag, and game recognition.  

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