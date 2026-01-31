100 Women For Howard: Brunch Edition

About this event
Access to the Brunch Experience, networking, curated programming, swag bag, and game recognition.
Special branded gift, social media acknowledgment, in-game acknowledgment, premium seating for the event, and the game
Special branded gift, social media acknowledgment, in-game visual acknowledgment, premium seating for the event, and the game
Jordan brand gift, autographed basketball, social media, and in-game acknowledgment, premium seating for the event and the game
MUST BE A CURRENT College Student with Valid School ID Access to the Brunch Experience, networking, curated programming, swag bag, and game recognition.
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