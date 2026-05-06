100 Women Matter Annual Gala & Impact Conference

Presenting Partner (Exclusive) $100,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 40 tickets

Premier logo placement across all three days

Dedicated mention from stage during Gala program

Opportunity for on-stage remarks

Featured activation at Youth Summit

Premium table placement (4 tables, 40 guests)

VIP reception access

2x full-page premium program ads (center or equivalent)

Inclusion in press and event marketing materials Premier logo placement across all three days

Dedicated mention from stage during Gala program

Opportunity for on-stage remarks

Featured activation at Youth Summit

Premium table placement (4 tables, 40 guests)

VIP reception access

2x full-page premium program ads (center or equivalent)

Inclusion in press and event marketing materials More details...