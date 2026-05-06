We 2 Matter Incorporated

Hosted by

We 2 Matter Incorporated

About this event

100 Women Matter Annual Gala & Impact Conference

1201 Vine St

Los Angeles, CA 90038, USA

Presenting Partner (Exclusive)
$100,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 40 tickets
  • Premier logo placement across all three days
  • Dedicated mention from stage during Gala program
  • Opportunity for on-stage remarks
  • Featured activation at Youth Summit
  • Premium table placement (4 tables, 40 guests)
  • VIP reception access
  • 2x full-page premium program ads (center or equivalent)
  • Inclusion in press and event marketing materials
Premier Partner
$75,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
  • Prominent logo placement across event materials
  • On-stage recognition during Gala program
  • Activation presence at Youth Summit
  • Priority table placement (3 tables, 30 guests)
  • VIP reception access
  • Full-page program ad (left of center)
  • Logo in program “Leadership Partners” section
  • Inclusion in event marketing materials
Leadership Partner
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Prominent logo placement across event materials
  • Activation participation
  • Reserved premium seating (2 tables, 20 guests)
  • VIP reception access
  • Full-page program ad (right of center)
  • Logo in program “Leadership Partners” section
Impact Partner
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Event logo placement (main step & repeat)
  • Preferred seating placement (1 table, 10 guests)
  • VIP reception access
  • Logo placement in program Partner directory
  • Full-page program ad
Community Partner
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Event logo placement (main step & repeat)
  • Reserved seating (1 table, 10 guests)
  • VIP reception access
  • Logo placement in program Partner directory
  • Full-page program ad
Supporting Partner
$12,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Event signage recognition (secondary banner)
  • Event seating (1 table, 10 guests)
  • VIP reception access
  • Logo placement in program Partner directory
  • Full-page program ad
Table
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for 10 guests with access to full program and all main activities.

General Admission
$350

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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