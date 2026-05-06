100 Women Matter Annual Gala & Impact Conference

Presenting Partner (Exclusive)
$100,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 40 tickets
- Premier logo placement across all three days
- Dedicated mention from stage during Gala program
- Opportunity for on-stage remarks
- Featured activation at Youth Summit
- Premium table placement (4 tables, 40 guests)
- VIP reception access
- 2x full-page premium program ads (center or equivalent)
- Inclusion in press and event marketing materials
- Premier logo placement across all three days
- Dedicated mention from stage during Gala program
- Opportunity for on-stage remarks
- Featured activation at Youth Summit
- Premium table placement (4 tables, 40 guests)
- VIP reception access
- 2x full-page premium program ads (center or equivalent)
- Inclusion in press and event marketing materials