Erie City Moms

Hosted by

Erie City Moms

About this event

Standing with Erie's Mothers~100 Women 2026 Fundraiser

The Shop 19

357 W 19th St, Erie, PA 16502, USA

100 Women Fundraiser
Free

This invite-only event is free for you and a guest. Please add yourself and your guest below. If you have questions, please reach out to Founder Amanda Burlingham at 814-504-3037.

Sponsorship
$1,000

Your family or organization name will be featured during remarks and on tabletop signage at the event, and on Erie City Moms social media (4,500 followers). If you have questions, please reach out to Founder Amanda Burlingham at 814-504-3037.

Add a donation for Erie City Moms

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!