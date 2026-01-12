100 Women Who Care Maui Quarter 1 - Hali'imaile General Store

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About this event
VERY IMPORTANT! YOU WILL NEED TO OPT OUT OF ADDITIONAL FEES AT DINNER TICKET CHECKOUT to avoid a hefty tip fee. This new ticket platform has an auto tip that you can alter. As it stands, this auto tip is the only source of funding for Zeffy, You can choose to tip 0%-100%.
VERY IMPORTANT! YOU WILL NEED TO OPT OUT OF ADDITIONAL FEES AT DINNER TICKET CHECKOUT to avoid a hefty tip fee. This new ticket platform has an auto tip that you can alter. As it stands, this auto tip is the only source of funding for Zeffy, You can choose to tip 0%-100%.
If you are a Guest at our event, you can choose to donate here and you will have one less step at the guest check in table. 100% of your $100 donation will go to the awarded cause of the evening.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!