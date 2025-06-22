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100 Women Who Care Maui

About this event

100+ Women Who Care Maui - Quarter 3, 2025

1670 HI-30

Wailuku, HI 96793, USA

Buffet Dinner
$58

Buffet Dinner - DON'T Be Scared at checkout when you notice a large 'tip'! You can change the suggested contribution to Zeffy by selecting "Other" to whatever percentage you choose from 0%-100%

Buffet Dinner- GF/Vegan
$58

Buffet Dinner GF/V - DON'T Be Scared at checkout! You can change the suggested contribution to Zeffy by selecting "Other" to whatever percentage you choose from 0%-100%

One Drink
$12

Choose from: Rum Punch, Aperol Spritz, Vodka Spiked Lavender Lemonade, Wine, or Prosecco

Add a donation for 100 Women Who Care Maui

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!