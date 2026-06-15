100 Years. 100 New Members. One Bright Future.

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About the memberships
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Valid until July 16, 2027
Member Benefits:
Ticket & Group Discounts
On events, group bookings, venue rentals
Bottomless Popcorn
Plus discounted concessions every show
Backstage Tours
Explore our 100-year history
Your Name in Lights
Lobby wall + every playbill, all season
Early Access
First dibs + members-only events
Youth Program Priority
Early enrollment + seasonal perks
Renews monthly
Same annual membership benefits, just paid monthly.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!