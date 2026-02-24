St Patricks Episcopal Church

Hosted by

St Patricks Episcopal Church

About this event

One Hundred Thousand Welcomes Tickets

232 E Main St

Lebanon, OH 45036, USA

In person ticket
$60

Enjoy entertainment, live and silent auctions, and food and drink all evening while supporting St. Patrick's.

Angel Ticket
$60

Anonymously buy a ticket for someone else who would not be able to purchase their own.

There in Spirit
$30

Cannot come but still want to support St Patrick's? Be there with us 'In Spirit'.

Friday Night Preview
$10

Want to plan your bidding strategy? Can't attend on Saturday but want to bid? Come for a glass of wine and a snack and a sneak peak of what will be up for auction. Bidding will not open until Saturday evening, but sealed maximum bids will be accepted on Friday.

Add a donation for St Patricks Episcopal Church

$

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