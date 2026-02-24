One Hundred Thousand Welcomes Tickets

About this event
Enjoy entertainment, live and silent auctions, and food and drink all evening while supporting St. Patrick's.
Anonymously buy a ticket for someone else who would not be able to purchase their own.
Cannot come but still want to support St Patrick's? Be there with us 'In Spirit'.
Want to plan your bidding strategy? Can't attend on Saturday but want to bid? Come for a glass of wine and a snack and a sneak peak of what will be up for auction. Bidding will not open until Saturday evening, but sealed maximum bids will be accepted on Friday.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!