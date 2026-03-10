10/03/2026 "Talking Parkinson's" Symposium Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
-Exclusive recognition as the presenting venue sponsor- Name will be listed along with BPA as hosting
-Prominent logo placement on event materials, social media, and BPA website
-Verbal acknowledgment during the program.
-Prominent presentation table- includes a 6ft table and 2 chairs
-15 minutes on the podium to introduce and speak
No expiration
-Sponsor recognition, logo placement on event materials, social media, and BPA website
-Logo visibility during the event
-Vendor table – includes a 6ft table and 2 chairs
-Verbal acknowledgment
No expiration
-Hospitality sponsor acknowledgment on food and drink tables, name placement on event materials, social media and BPA website.
-Vendor table- 6 ft table with 2 chairs
-Verbal acknowledgment
No expiration
-Table provided with 2 chairs (6 Ft)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!