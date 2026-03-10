Offered by

Brevard Parkinson's Alliance

About the memberships

10/03/2026 "Talking Parkinson's" Symposium Sponsorship

Presenting/Title Sponsor (1)
$15,000

-Exclusive recognition as the presenting venue sponsor- Name will be listed along with BPA as hosting

-Prominent logo placement on event materials, social media, and BPA website

-Verbal acknowledgment during the program.

-Prominent presentation table- includes a 6ft table and 2 chairs

-15 minutes on the podium to introduce and speak

Technology Sponsor
$7,500

No expiration

-Sponsor recognition, logo placement on event materials, social media, and BPA website

-Logo visibility during the event

-Vendor table – includes a 6ft table and 2 chairs

-Verbal acknowledgment

Hospitality sponsor
$2,500

No expiration

-Hospitality sponsor acknowledgment on food and drink tables, name placement on event materials, social media and BPA website.

-Vendor table- 6 ft table with 2 chairs

-Verbal acknowledgment

Table Sponsor
$500

No expiration

-Table provided with 2 chairs (6 Ft)

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