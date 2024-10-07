Capital Day School's Fall Festival Silent Auction 2024

1: Superhero Basket - Sponsored by the 2yr old Classroom
$15
A Super Selection of Heroic Items! Includes: Mighty Pups Marshall action figure, Mighty Pups Chase action figure, 2 Super Mario electric toothbrushes, Spiderman Stickers, Ultimate Spiderman action figure, Batman action figure, Superman activity and coloring book, and super hero door hanger.
2: Autumn Comfort Basket - Sponsored by Ms. Sandel's PreK
$20
Settle in for a cozy autumn night at home. Includes: multiple fall candles, autumn decor items, fall themed tea towels, Stacey B Skull earrings, pumpkin ceramic jars.
3: Trick or Treat Basket - Sponsored by Ms. Sandel's PreK
$15
Get ready for trick or treating! Includes: 2 trick-or-treat bags, Halloween crew socks, color-in poster, skull cookie cutter, bat cookie stamp, Halloween cup, window clings, craft kits, and sticker book.
4: Death By Chocolate - Sponsored by Ms. Sandefur's PreK
$20
Indulge your sweet tooth with everything chocolate! Includes: Hershey's syrup, chocolate chip muffin mix, mini Ghirardelli assorted squares, hot chocolate mix, devil's food cake mix, Oreo cake mix, chocolate frosting, mini Chip's Ahoy cookies, Hershey kisses, classic M&Ms, peanut M&Ms, chocolate Snack Packs, Tootsie Pops, mini Hershey bars, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Mad Libs, Cocoa Puffs cereal, and a caramel sea salt chocolate bar.
5: Bake With Me Basket - Sponsored by Montessori PreK
$15
Roll up your sleeves and bake up something tasty! Includes: cake pan, brownie pan, cookie sheet, dish towels, oven mitts, pancake mix, cookie mix, muffin mix, cookie scoop, mini silicone utensils, parchment paper, cupcake liners, Hershey's cocoa powder, and unicorn, shark, heart, and dinosaur cookie cutters.
6: Shop Local Basket - Sponsored by Montessori Kindergarten
$30
Enjoy some local goodies and then go on a local shopping spree with gift cards to our Frankfort faves! Includes: Ficus plant with clay pot from Wilson's nursery, salsa from True Kentucky, Sweetgrass granola, Lazy Dog honey, local Mingua beef jerky, and local tea. Also, gift cards to Poor Richard's Books/KY Coffee Tree/Completely KY ($45), Andy's Bakery ($15), and Engine House Coffee ($10)
7: Arts Supplies Basket - Sponsored by Ms. Kinsella's Kinder
$20
Get creative with this basket of supplies for all kinds of artists! Includes: mixed paints, colored pencils, artist brushes, beads, canvases in various sizes, water color paints, modeling clay, coloring books, and other supplies. Also, gift cards to Michael's ($25) and Walmart ($40).
8: Creativity in a Box - Sponsored by Ms. Kinsella's Kinder
$20
Everything you need when that spark of creativity hits. Includes: kits for beading, jewelry making, a terrarium, painted rocks, sewing, a fairy lantern, and a sidewalk chalk set.
9: Toy Land Tote - Sponsored by Lower Elementary Montessori
$30
A toy box full of toys and games. Includes: large storage tote, ABC floor puzzle, basketball hoop, Cars ball, claw machine with fidgets, Squishmallow, glow-in-the-dark rock painting kit, Spiderman cards, doll, Marvel Legos, UK toy train, Pet Clinic Legos, Magnatile blocks, Parrot Legos, Harry Potter Squishmallow, Harry Potter stickers, punching pen toy, and glow sticks.
10: Relax to the Max Basket #1 - Sponsored by 4th Grade
$20
Relax and unwind with this collection. Includes: aromatherapy diffuser, Young Living lavender essential oil, Young Living peppermint essential oil, chamomile tea, mini chocolates, Epsom salts, bubble bath, soy candle, facial masques, and a pedicure gift certificate.
11: Relax to the Max Basket #2 - Sponsored by 4th Grade
$15
More relaxation, because max means MAX. Includes: fleece blanket, mini massager tool, Buff City mini bath bombs, aromatherapy candle, and Completely KY lavender eye pillow.
12: Tea & Coffee Basket - Sponsored by the Middle School
$20
Stock your cabinets with tea and coffee supplies to sip through the season. Includes: 4 tea towels, 2 stainless steel travel mugs, stroopwafels, Bailey's Irish Creme coffee, "bee" tea infuser and honey dipper, owl mug with honey green tea, Andy's peppermint herbal tea, Andy's cinnamon orange spice rooibos herbal tea, Monetta vanilla wafer rolls, Among the Oaks Dream Tender herbal tea, chocolate chip cookie mix, Kuhndog Ridge Farm local honey, elderberry and blueberry dark chocolate bar, Ryze Mushroom coffee, Syruvia caramel syrup with pump, Starbucks Park Place roast whole bean coffee, Jim Beam Bourbon ground coffee, tea infuser ball, and Twinings Peppermint Cheer herbal tea.
13: By Parents, For Parents (alcohol) - MUST BE 21 TO BID
$40
AGE RESTRICTED: MUST BE 21 YRS OLD TO BID ON THIS ITEM!
Includes: Resurgent Bourbon Whiskey, Evan Williams Apple, Jim Beam Kentucky Fire, Lover's Leap Rose, Plum Fu-Ki plum wine, Sazerac Rye - Straight Rye Whiskey, 2 Buffalo Trace mini bottles, 2 Buffalo Trace glasses, and a trick-or-treat wine bag.
AGE RESTRICTED: MUST BE 21 YRS OLD TO BID ON THIS ITEM!
14: CDS Barn Star - Donated by 3D Barn Quilts
$5
Adorn your property with a 12" x 12" CDS custom Star Barn/Shed/House Quilt. All-weather paint used so you could use it in any outdoor location and leave it up year-round! Generously donated by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
15: CDS Traditional Wreath - Donated by 3D Barn Quilts
$5
Show off your school spirit with a CDS School Wreath! This wreath can be hung anywhere outside - a door, side of a house, storage shed, or barn! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Generously donated by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
16: CDS Spirit Yard Stakes - Donated by 3D Barn Quilts
$5
Show your school spirit in style with Custom CDS Spirit Stakes! Simply stick in the ground for cute school spirit in your own front yard! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Generously donated by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
17: CDS Lettered Wreath - Donated by 3D Barn Quilts
$5
Show off your school spirit with a CDS Lettered Wreath! It can be hung anywhere outside - a door, side of a house, storage shed, or barn! All-weather painted to leave up year-round! Generously donated by 3D Barn Quilts (3dbarnquilts.com).
