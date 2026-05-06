100th Annual Meeting of the Halsted Society

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Boston, Massachusetts
Halsted member and surgical faculty registration for the 100th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. This is for the scientific meeting, optional planned outings, and traditional dinner events.
***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ANY PORTION OF THE MEETING.***
Halsted member spouse/companion/guest registration for the 100th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. This is for the planned outings and traditional dinner events.
***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ANY PORTION OF THE MEETING.***
MGH faculty registration for the Thursday local program of the 1009th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.
***AT CHECK-OUT, PLEASE USE THE CODE "MGH" TO APPLY DISCOUNT BRINGING THE COST TO $0***
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