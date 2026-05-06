The Halsted Society

Hosted by

The Halsted Society

About this event

100th Annual Meeting of the Halsted Society

Mass General Hospital

Boston, Massachusetts

Scientific Program
$950

Halsted member and surgical faculty registration for the 100th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. This is for the scientific meeting, optional planned outings, and traditional dinner events.

***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ANY PORTION OF THE MEETING.***

Social Program
$500

Halsted member spouse/companion/guest registration for the 100th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. This is for the planned outings and traditional dinner events.

***REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO ATTEND ANY PORTION OF THE MEETING.***

MGH Faculty - Thursday Local Program ONLY
$1

MGH faculty registration for the Thursday local program of the 1009th Halsted Society Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

***AT CHECK-OUT, PLEASE USE THE CODE "MGH" TO APPLY DISCOUNT BRINGING THE COST TO $0***

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