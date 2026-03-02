St. John Church of God

Hosted by

St. John Church of God

About this event

100th Year Church Anniversary Souvenir and Photo book

3401 Cates Bay Hwy

Conway, SC 29527, USA

Souvenir and Photo book item
Souvenir and Photo book item
Souvenir and Photo book
$35

Two books

  1. The souvenir book is a hardback book with greetings from Bishop Spain, St.John‘s History, Order of service, memorials and multiple advertising from churches, business and families.
  2. The photo book contains pictures and bios of Pastor Laura Spain, Bishop Edward Blain and Bishop Melvin Spain.It contains 5 pages of the church’s history and 30 images of saints of old, church services and plenty of memories that was thought to be lost.
Sovereign book only item
Sovereign book only
$25

The souvenir book is a hardback book with greetings from Bishop Spain, St.John‘s History, Order of service, memorials and multiple advertising from churches, business and families.



Photo book only item
Photo book only
$20

The photo book contains pictures and bios of Pastor Laura Spain, Bishop Edward Blain and Bishop Melvin Spain.It contains 5 pages of the church’s history and 30 images of saints of old, church services and plenty of memories that was thought to be lost

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!