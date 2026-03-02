100th Year Church Anniversary Souvenir and Photo book

The souvenir book is a hardback book with greetings from Bishop Spain, St.John‘s History, Order of service, memorials and multiple advertising from churches, business and families.

The photo book contains pictures and bios of Pastor Laura Spain, Bishop Edward Blain and Bishop Melvin Spain.It contains 5 pages of the church’s history and 30 images of saints of old, church services and plenty of memories that was thought to be lost.