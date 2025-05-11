101 Clinics

Learn how to rope from Army Veteran Cody Coopenberg. LEARN HOW TO HANDLE YOUR ROPE which includes basics skill in care, preparing to swing and putting up rope. Also learn how to swing, aim, and release the rope along with how to dally the rope and how to hold your reins and steering the horse.
(dummy). Use of roping dummies both standing and seated in saddles. Fee Covers Associate Membership and pot luck featuring walking tacos.
Barrel & Goat Tying 101
$25
Learn about Barrel Racing and Goat Tying from Army Veteran Amber Roberts. You will gain knowledge on the purpose of each event and spend time working on the ground with training aids for some hands on application of the skills you're learning. If you ever thought about doing either event and want to get more hands experience, then this is the event. Fee covers associate club membership and you're invited to our pot luck lunch featuring walking tacos.
Both AM and PM Sessions
$35
Participate all day! This fee covers the Associate Membership required for our insurance!
