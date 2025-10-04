101.3 FM The Holiday Channel Sponsorship

Offered by
Several sponsorship messages during holiday programming.
“Support for 101.3 FM The Holiday Channel comes from (Business Name) (Type of business) (Location). Learn more at (website).”
Give us the name of who you would like to dedicate an hour of music to, and give us the preferred time you'd like it to be heard.
Give us the name of who you would like to dedicate a day of music to, and give us the preferred day you'd like it to be heard. (excludes 12/24 & 12/25)
Give us the name of who you would like to dedicate Christmas Eve music to and we'll make sure Santa mentions your message!
Give us the name of who you would like to dedicate Christmas Day music to and we'll make sure Santa mentions your message!
6 hours of sponsorship messages during holiday programming.
6 hours of sponsorship messages during holiday programming.
6 hours of sponsorship messages during holiday programming.
We'll thank you on air for your generous donation during holiday programming.
We'll thank you on air for your generous donation during holiday programming.
