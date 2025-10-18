101825 11 AM PT Shingon Academic Monthly Webinar / Vajrayana Buddhism: Origins and Basic Concepts

Non-member individual or family admission (donation)
$50

If you would like to become a member before signing up, please do so from the top page of seattlekoyasan.com > Membership.

Member admission
$30

If you are a current annual individual or family member, please choose this option. Courtesy code is available for those who are not in the position to make this donation at this point. Please email [email protected].

Dana Member admission
Free

If you are a current monthly donor of more than $100, or if you have kindly donated more than $1,200 in the past 12 months, THANK YOU - and please choose this option. We appreciate your ongoing generous support!

Add a donation for Seattle Koyasan Buddhist Temple

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!