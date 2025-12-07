101st Birthday Bash Silent Auction

A selection of locally raised meat could be on its way to you, from Walden Local Meat!





You'll receive the finest 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken from regenerative East Coast farms. A 10.5-12lb selection of flavorful grinds, sausages, end cuts, and tender middle cuts.





That said, Walden has offered to adjust the mix of meats to account for dietary or allergy restrictions.





If you eat meat this is an infinitely practicable opportunity...bid now!





Home delivery available for New England, New York and New Jersey.





Value: $149.99