101st Birthday Bash Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by woman-owned Fifth State Distillery in Bridgeport, CT, you or your giftee will enjoy 4 50 mL bottles of Fifth State Gin, Vodka, CT Maple Whiskey & award winning non-dairy Chocolate XS Liqueur.
Pick up in person
Value: $20
Starting bid
A selection of locally raised meat could be on its way to you, from Walden Local Meat!
You'll receive the finest 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken from regenerative East Coast farms. A 10.5-12lb selection of flavorful grinds, sausages, end cuts, and tender middle cuts.
That said, Walden has offered to adjust the mix of meats to account for dietary or allergy restrictions.
If you eat meat this is an infinitely practicable opportunity...bid now!
Home delivery available for New England, New York and New Jersey.
Value: $149.99
Starting bid
Painted by a Cajal Academy junior, we can't think of a better symbol for the endless possibilities that their future can bring! Acrylic on canvas.
CSD
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Join popular Cajal Academy art teacher and JackRabbitArchery.com owner Stephanie Niles in Easton, CT at her outdoor archery range!
We're dedicated to empowering individuals through the timeless art of archery while fostering a connection to nature. We aim to enhance each archer's journey, inspiring a lifelong love for both the sport and the natural world. Offering intro to archery, and personal skill improvement for traditional archers at all levels of experience.
All necessary equipment is provided. Ages 8+. Winner may choose any 5 week Jack Rabbit Archery session. Classes run all year and new sessions are added often. wwwJackRabbitArchery.com
Notes/Message: Promo code will be provided to the winner. Voucher expires January 2027. Email Stephanie at [email protected] with any questions.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Let Baz and his team do all the work while you enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere...right across the parking lot from our school! Baz has been supporting us since before we even moved in--this donation is just yet another example!
Gift card 1 of 2
Value: $25
Starting bid
Bid on these hand made paper luminaries, with electric tealights to gift or decorate your holiday table with. Locally made.
Value $20
Starting bid
Trying to figure out what can be done within your child's current school environment to support their academic and social-emotional needs as a twice exceptional child? Join Cajal Academy Co-Founder and Head of School Cheryl Viirand for a 60 minute Zoom call. On our call, we'll discuss:
Starting bid
More than just a painting, this piece is a "Please Touch" functional sensory tool providing tactile input AND beauty at the same time! Painted by a Cajal Academy middle school student.
OJ
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Let Baz and his team do all the work while you enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere...right across the parking lot from our school! Baz has been supporting us since before we even moved in--this donation is just yet another example!
Gift card 2 of 2
Value: $25
Starting bid
Starting bid
A unique parent coaching opportunity with a leading expert in children's regulatory difficulties!
Understand the science of how common neurophysiological challenges like difficulties regulating body temperature or integrating sensory information drive mood regulation difficulties and what you can do to help your child overcome them. The winner will receive a 60 minute Zoom session with our very own Steven Mattis, PhD, ABPP: a renowned neuropsychologist, President of the Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation, Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical School and Cajal Academy's Director of Research!
Dr. Mattis has over 80 peer reviewed journal articles and has been recognized as one of the founding fathers of modern clinical neuropsychology in the U.S. He is also the leading expert on thermoregulatory disorders and has extensive knowledge of other neurophysiological disorders undermining learning and social-emotional access and regulation. The session includes a Q&A about your child's specific challenges.
Value: $250
Starting bid
What happens when you bring together an internationally-renowned neuropsychologist and an already-accomplished-at-a-yound-age-portrait artist? Truly amazing things. Painted by a Cajal Academy middle school student; imagine what his future will bring! Acrylic on canvas.
PK
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Family Chiropractic Evals!
Includes one Chiropractic Consultation, Nerve Scan, Exam, X-rays (if necessary) & Doctor's Report of Findings, PLUS chiropractic consultations for any members of the winner's immediate family who accompanies the winner to the appointment!
Approximate Value: $177
Starting bid
Don't miss out on this boxed trio of "Les Pavots' fine red wines from Peter Michael Winery, vintage 2020 includes 83% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Merlot and 3% Petit Verdot in a wooden crate, perfect for gifting or indulging.
This is a powerful red with blackberry, black olive and a hint of mint. Some brown sugar, too. Full-bodied and dense, with lots of fruit and velvety, plush tannins. Crushed-stone and wet-earth character, too. The higher percentage of merlot (14%) and no cabernet franc makes this unique for Les Pavots. Give it three or four years to open. -JamesSuckling.com
Generously donated by the Cukier family.
Value: $600
Starting bid
Tap into the expertise of Cajal Academy's own Blake Tobin, DPT: a 13 time World Record Holder! Find out whether the roots of your child's motor coordination challenges are musculoskeletal or brain-based, and whether how they might interfere with academic access or social-emotional well-being. Blake will take your child through the paces in a pain-free 30 minute session and then provide an informal writeup of her observations to help you understand your child and whether further assessment is warranted. A core piece of Cajal's research-backed protocols!
Value: $175
Starting bid
Painted by a Cajal Academy sophomore, this is part of a series in varying media exploring the meaning of faith and the interconnectedness of hope and challenges.
KV
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Join Cajal Academy Co-Founders Cheryl Viirand & Heather Edwards and renowned neuropsychologist Steven Mattis, PhD, ABPP for dinner in South Norwalk!
Value: $1000
Starting bid
Ideal for families considering relocation to attend Cajal Academy! Let our students and staff put together an itinerary for your trip introducing you to the area around our school!
Value $150
Starting bid
Join Cajal Academy’s "1st Couple" Cheryl & Erki Viirand for dinner at SONO Wood Fired in South Norwalk! Hear the story and get to know the people behind this innovative school and our mission to innovate education!
For up to two guests; includes dinner & a glass of wine.
Value $250
Starting bid
What to do when your canvas--the foundation on which you rely--has a crack? Put a bandaid on it, of course! We love the hints of early American folk art in this student-made piece.
TS
Value: Invaluable
Starting bid
Learn keeper or field skills with an accomplished striker and goalkeeper on a high school premier league team
Value $40
Starting bid
We love how the range in paint application adds depth but also modernity to this sun catcher by a Cajal senior! More sun catchers await at the event -- but this one made it in as a cameo!
NC
Value: Invaluable
Starting bid
Fostering Inclusive Neurodivergent Corporate Cultures Workshop” with Cajal Academy Co-Founder & Head of School Cheryl Viirand
Value $300
Starting bid
Yes: it's at least as cute in person!! Scoop up this minion to sit on your desk! Acrylic on Canvas.
TS
Value: Invaluable
Starting bid
Cajal is lucky enough to have some exceptional artists among us! Check back daily for new works of art, made by our students, that you can have the chance to own!
Value: Invaluable!
Starting bid
Help empower a twice exceptional child to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing ground-breaking neurodevelopmental interventions addressing the root neuropsychological causes of 2e kids' trauma and school-based struggles!
Starting bid
Help empower a child with dyspraxia, dysgraphia or other motor coordination disorders to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our ground-breaking work reducing or removing this difficult learning disability and the cascade of social-emotional challenges it can produce!
Starting bid
Help empower a child with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing educational protocols for EDS kids!
Starting bid
Help empower a child who is struggling with core skills essential for to reading to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing ground-breaking interventions reducing or removing orthographic processing and other reading disabilities!
Starting bid
Help empower a child with autism spectrum disorder or other social-emotional challenges to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing ground-breaking neurodevelopmental interventions increasing their social access and success!
Starting bid
Another example of the talent Cajal students share with their community! Award winning student photographer C.S.D takes beautiful nature photographs. Bid on these two framed prints, or the entire set (in another listing) to bring some nature into your space. These would also make a wonderful gift for a nature-lover.
Framed art is 6' X 8" each and is a matching modular set when paired with the other butterfly print listing. Your prints will include a description of each type of butterfly.
Pick up only in South Norwalk or mailing available for additional cost of shipping to you.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Another example of the talent Cajal students share with their community! Award winning student photographer C.S.D takes beautiful nature photographs.
Bid on these five framed prints, or the entire set (in another listing) to bring some nature into your space. These would also make a wonderful gift for a nature-lover.
Your framed art work includes
1- 11" X 14"
2- 7" X 9"
2- 6"X 8"
As a matching modular set, or stand alone, these will look great in any space. can be separated and gifted. Your prints will include a description of each type of butterfly.
Pick up only in South Norwalk or mailing available for additional cost of shipping to you.
Value: $125
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!