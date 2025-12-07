Cajal Academy, Inc.

101st Birthday Bash Silent Auction

Fifth State Gift Box - Spirits
$10

Starting bid

Donated by woman-owned Fifth State Distillery in Bridgeport, CT, you or your giftee will enjoy 4 50 mL bottles of Fifth State Gin, Vodka, CT Maple Whiskey & award winning non-dairy Chocolate XS Liqueur.


Pick up in person


Value: $20

Walden Local Meat 10.5-12lb Complete Box
$60

Starting bid

A selection of locally raised meat could be on its way to you, from Walden Local Meat!


You'll receive the finest 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised beef, pork and chicken from regenerative East Coast farms. A 10.5-12lb selection of flavorful grinds, sausages, end cuts, and tender middle cuts.


That said, Walden has offered to adjust the mix of meats to account for dietary or allergy restrictions.


If you eat meat this is an infinitely practicable opportunity...bid now!


Home delivery available for New England, New York and New Jersey.


Value: $149.99

Set Free: Monarch Butterfly Wing (Cajal Student Artist!)
$10

Starting bid

Painted by a Cajal Academy junior, we can't think of a better symbol for the endless possibilities that their future can bring! Acrylic on canvas.


CSD


Value: Priceless

5 week archery session with Jack Rabbit Archery!
$75

Starting bid

Join popular Cajal Academy art teacher and JackRabbitArchery.com owner Stephanie Niles in Easton, CT at her outdoor archery range!


We're dedicated to empowering individuals through the timeless art of archery while fostering a connection to nature. We aim to enhance each archer's journey, inspiring a lifelong love for both the sport and the natural world. Offering intro to archery, and personal skill improvement for traditional archers at all levels of experience.

All necessary equipment is provided. Ages 8+. Winner may choose any 5 week Jack Rabbit Archery session. Classes run all year and new sessions are added often. wwwJackRabbitArchery.com


Notes/Message: Promo code will be provided to the winner. Voucher expires January 2027. Email Stephanie at [email protected] with any questions.


Value: $125

Gift card to SONO Wood Fired
$15

Starting bid

Let Baz and his team do all the work while you enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere...right across the parking lot from our school! Baz has been supporting us since before we even moved in--this donation is just yet another example!


Gift card 1 of 2


Value: $25

Mini House Luminaries- Handmade by Lynda
$10

Starting bid

Bid on these hand made paper luminaries, with electric tealights to gift or decorate your holiday table with. Locally made.


Value $20

2e Education Strategy Session
$75

Starting bid

Trying to figure out what can be done within your child's current school environment to support their academic and social-emotional needs as a twice exceptional child? Join Cajal Academy Co-Founder and Head of School Cheryl Viirand for a 60 minute Zoom call. On our call, we'll discuss:

  • Your child's neuropsychological profile, current challenges and insights from our work with 2e kids at Cajal Academy on how to 'connect the dots' between them
  • Common elements of traditional school environments that may be adding to your child's challenges, and suggestions for how to mitigate those impacts.
  • Personalized recommendations for how to advocate for your child's needs, based on Cheryl's own experience as a 2e parent
  • Perfect for families anywhere seeking expert guidance on twice-exceptional education
  • Value: $250
Sensory Art (Cajal Student Artist!)
$10

Starting bid

More than just a painting, this piece is a "Please Touch" functional sensory tool providing tactile input AND beauty at the same time! Painted by a Cajal Academy middle school student.


OJ


Value: Priceless

Gift card to SONO Wood Fired (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

Let Baz and his team do all the work while you enjoy good food and a fun atmosphere...right across the parking lot from our school! Baz has been supporting us since before we even moved in--this donation is just yet another example!


Gift card 2 of 2


Value: $25

A Cajal Academy Birthday Party for your Child
$250

Starting bid

  • Members of the Cajal Academy leadership team will plan, organize and deliver a birthday party for your child!
  • Each party will include a project-based learning challenge presenting a fun real-world challenge for them to solve, bringing the kids together through an obstacle course and creative output
  • Tailored to your child’s interests in STEM, Humanities and/or visual arts
  • Separate space for parents to socialize
  • Hosted at Cajal Academy’s iconic home; max 15 kids. Provide your own food and drinks
  • Value $550
Mood Regulation 101 for Parents with Steven Mattis PhD, ABPP
$125

Starting bid

A unique parent coaching opportunity with a leading expert in children's regulatory difficulties!


Understand the science of how common neurophysiological challenges like difficulties regulating body temperature or integrating sensory information drive mood regulation difficulties and what you can do to help your child overcome them. The winner will receive a 60 minute Zoom session with our very own Steven Mattis, PhD, ABPP: a renowned neuropsychologist, President of the Juvenile Bipolar Research Foundation, Associate Professor at Weill Cornell Medical School and Cajal Academy's Director of Research!


Dr. Mattis has over 80 peer reviewed journal articles and has been recognized as one of the founding fathers of modern clinical neuropsychology in the U.S. He is also the leading expert on thermoregulatory disorders and has extensive knowledge of other neurophysiological disorders undermining learning and social-emotional access and regulation. The session includes a Q&A about your child's specific challenges.


Value: $250

Dr. Steven Mattis (Cajal Student Artist!)
$10

Starting bid

What happens when you bring together an internationally-renowned neuropsychologist and an already-accomplished-at-a-yound-age-portrait artist? Truly amazing things. Painted by a Cajal Academy middle school student; imagine what his future will bring! Acrylic on canvas.


PK


Value: Priceless

Chiropractic Spine & Nervous System Exam
$20

Starting bid

Family Chiropractic Evals!


Includes one Chiropractic Consultation, Nerve Scan, Exam, X-rays (if necessary) & Doctor's Report of Findings, PLUS chiropractic consultations for any members of the winner's immediate family who accompanies the winner to the appointment!


Approximate Value: $177

Peter Michael Wine Trio 'Les Pavots'
$200

Starting bid

Don't miss out on this boxed trio of "Les Pavots' fine red wines from Peter Michael Winery, vintage 2020 includes 83% Cabernet Sauvignon, 14% Merlot and 3% Petit Verdot in a wooden crate, perfect for gifting or indulging.


This is a powerful red with blackberry, black olive and a hint of mint. Some brown sugar, too. Full-bodied and dense, with lots of fruit and velvety, plush tannins. Crushed-stone and wet-earth character, too. The higher percentage of merlot (14%) and no cabernet franc makes this unique for Les Pavots. Give it three or four years to open. -JamesSuckling.com


Generously donated by the Cukier family.


Value: $600

Motor Coordination Screening
$95

Starting bid

Tap into the expertise of Cajal Academy's own Blake Tobin, DPT: a 13 time World Record Holder! Find out whether the roots of your child's motor coordination challenges are musculoskeletal or brain-based, and whether how they might interfere with academic access or social-emotional well-being. Blake will take your child through the paces in a pain-free 30 minute session and then provide an informal writeup of her observations to help you understand your child and whether further assessment is warranted. A core piece of Cajal's research-backed protocols!


Value: $175

Black on White (Cajal Student Artist!)
$10

Starting bid

Painted by a Cajal Academy sophomore, this is part of a series in varying media exploring the meaning of faith and the interconnectedness of hope and challenges.


KV


Value: Priceless

VIP Dinner w/ Cajal Management Team in South Norwalk
$500

Starting bid

Join Cajal Academy Co-Founders Cheryl Viirand & Heather Edwards and renowned neuropsychologist Steven Mattis, PhD, ABPP for dinner in South Norwalk!

  • Get to know the unique leaders behind Cajal Academy in an informal setting
  • Learn all about the neuropsychology behind our approach, and the big picture vision of how this could transform education as a whole
  • Schedule at a mutually convenient time within one year
  • For two VIP guests; includes dinner and a glass of wine

Value: $1000

Custom Travel Itinerary: Planning Trip to Visit Cajal
$40

Starting bid

Ideal for families considering relocation to attend Cajal Academy! Let our students and staff put together an itinerary for your trip introducing you to the area around our school!

  • Recommendations for restaurants and family activities introducing you to Cajal Academy’s neighborhood and local community
  • Detailed day-by-day plan
  • Tailored to twice-exceptional family needs
  • Admissions tickets not include

Value $150

Dinner in SONO with Cajal Academy’s ‘1st Couple’
$200

Starting bid

Join Cajal Academy’s "1st Couple" Cheryl & Erki Viirand for dinner at SONO Wood Fired in South Norwalk! Hear the story and get to know the people behind this innovative school and our mission to innovate education!


For up to two guests; includes dinner & a glass of wine.


Value $250

American Folk Art Meets Boo Boo (Cajal Student Artist!)
$10

Starting bid

What to do when your canvas--the foundation on which you rely--has a crack? Put a bandaid on it, of course! We love the hints of early American folk art in this student-made piece.


TS


Value: Invaluable

Soccer Lessons with “the OG Cajalian"
$15

Starting bid

Learn keeper or field skills with an accomplished striker and goalkeeper on a high school premier league team

  • Pitch location in the Norwalk/ Darien area
  • One private, one hour session
  • Schedule within one year

Value $40

Sun Garden (Cajal Student Artist)
$10

Starting bid

We love how the range in paint application adds depth but also modernity to this sun catcher by a Cajal senior! More sun catchers await at the event -- but this one made it in as a cameo!


NC


Value: Invaluable

Fostering Inclusive Neurodivergent Corporate Cultures Wkshp
$150

Starting bid

Fostering Inclusive Neurodivergent Corporate Cultures Workshop” with Cajal Academy Co-Founder & Head of School Cheryl Viirand

  • Bring our powerful and elegantly simple community-building curriculum to your company! 
  • Learn about the neuroscience of human interactions and how you can use it to foster empathy, connection and inclusion in a neurodivergent world
  • 90 minute workshop; can be scheduled in-person at Cajal or at your place of business (reachable within a 1 hour radius only)


Value $300

Minion! (Cajal Student Artist)
$10

Starting bid

Yes: it's at least as cute in person!! Scoop up this minion to sit on your desk! Acrylic on Canvas.


TS


Value: Invaluable

More Student Artwork Coming Soon! (Cajal Student Artist)
$10

Starting bid

Cajal is lucky enough to have some exceptional artists among us! Check back daily for new works of art, made by our students, that you can have the chance to own!


Value: Invaluable!

Twice Exceptional Scholarship in Your Honor
$10,000

Starting bid

Help empower a twice exceptional child to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing ground-breaking neurodevelopmental interventions addressing the root neuropsychological causes of 2e kids' trauma and school-based struggles!

  • Named recognition (if desired)
  • Updates on student impact
  • Perfect for supporters wanting direct impact decreasing tuition costs for a Cajal student
  • Min bid: $10,000
Motor Coordination Scholarship in Your Honor
$10,000

Starting bid

Help empower a child with dyspraxia, dysgraphia or other motor coordination disorders to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our ground-breaking work reducing or removing this difficult learning disability and the cascade of social-emotional challenges it can produce!

  • Named recognition (if desired)
  • Updates on student impact
  • Perfect for supporters wanting direct impact decreasing tuition costs for a Cajal student
  • Min bid: $10,000
EDS Scholarship in Your Honor
$10,000

Starting bid

Help empower a child with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing educational protocols for EDS kids!

  • Named recognition (if desired)
  • Updates on student impact
  • Perfect for supporters wanting direct impact decreasing tuition costs for a Cajal student
  • Min bid: $10,000
Reading Disorders Scholarship in Your Honor
$10,000

Starting bid

Help empower a child who is struggling with core skills essential for to reading to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing ground-breaking interventions reducing or removing orthographic processing and other reading disabilities!

  • Named recognition (if desired)
  • Updates on student impact
  • Perfect for supporters wanting direct impact decreasing tuition costs for a Cajal student
  • Min bid: $10,000
Social-Emotional Learning Scholarship in Your Honor
$10,000

Starting bid

Help empower a child with autism spectrum disorder or other social-emotional challenges to attend Cajal Academy--and in the process increase our work developing ground-breaking neurodevelopmental interventions increasing their social access and success!

  • Named recognition (if desired)
  • Updates on student impact
  • Perfect for supporters wanting direct impact decreasing tuition costs for a Cajal student
  • Min bid: $10,000
Student Art! 2 Framed Butterfly Prints
$30

Starting bid

Another example of the talent Cajal students share with their community! Award winning student photographer C.S.D takes beautiful nature photographs. Bid on these two framed prints, or the entire set (in another listing) to bring some nature into your space. These would also make a wonderful gift for a nature-lover.


Framed art is 6' X 8" each and is a matching modular set when paired with the other butterfly print listing. Your prints will include a description of each type of butterfly.


Pick up only in South Norwalk or mailing available for additional cost of shipping to you.


Value: $50

Student Art: Set of 5 Framed Butterfly Prints
$55

Starting bid

Another example of the talent Cajal students share with their community! Award winning student photographer C.S.D takes beautiful nature photographs.


Bid on these five framed prints, or the entire set (in another listing) to bring some nature into your space. These would also make a wonderful gift for a nature-lover.


Your framed art work includes

1- 11" X 14"

2- 7" X 9"

2- 6"X 8"

As a matching modular set, or stand alone, these will look great in any space. can be separated and gifted. Your prints will include a description of each type of butterfly.


Pick up only in South Norwalk or mailing available for additional cost of shipping to you.


Value: $125

