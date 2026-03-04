103rd Street Corridor 5k Community Walk-Run-Ride

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About this event
Choose this ticket if you do not plan to run, walk or trolley the corridor. Come out to enjoy the day! Stop in at any of the designated points along the corridor or share in the pep rally events.
Choose this ticket if you plan to RIDE the corridor. Whether it is riding a bike, scooter, or bus.
Choose this ticket if you plan to WALK the 103rd St corridor. You will be accompanied by a group and leader.
Choose this ticket if you plan to run the 103rd St corridor and keep up with PEACE RUNNERS 773!
Join the 103rd Street Takeover Festival Pop-Up Marketplace.
Indoor + outdoor vendor spaces available -coordinated with Thrive 365 Health Resource Market at Culture Canvas Cafe and Art Gallery in partnership the Culture of Compassion Collective and DePaul University Master of Nursing Program (MENP).
Free to participate. Space is limited. Confirmations sent via email.
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