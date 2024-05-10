Scavenger Hunt 2024- Meriden Mysteries!

Please give us your team name and be sure to fill out the information completely. The email you list and the name of the first person given below will be the contact person who will receive the qeustions via email at the start of the hunt. Contest opens 5PM Friday July 26th and closes Saturday 5 PM July 27th : Each of the riddles describes a Meriden landmark or site and is assigned a point value (1, 2, 4, or 6). You can choose which questions you answer, but your goal is to earn more points than anyone else or be the fastest with at least 30 points After figuring out the clue, you must drive to the site to photograph your team in front of the place described in the clue. There will be TWO winning teams! The first winner will be the team who returns the fastest with at least 30 points and correct photographs, and the other will be the team that returns with the most points. It is your decision which track you wish to take. Good luck and may the team with the most Meriden Knowledge win! Return with your photos to 41 W Main St in Meriden by 5PM.

