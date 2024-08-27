American Handel Society Inc

Hosted by

American Handel Society Inc

About this event

2025 AMERICAN HANDEL SOCIETY CONFERENCE BOSTON, MA

44 Commonwealth Ave

Boston, MA 02116, USA

Full Conference - Regular
$190
Includes opening reception with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, 3 breakfasts, 2 afternoon snacks, and bus transportation between The Colonnade and MIT on Friday. NOTE: H+H and BEMF concert tickets must be purchased separately.
Full Conference - Student
$150
Includes opening reception with champagne and hors d’oeuvres, 3 breakfasts, 2 afternoon snacks, and bus transportation between The Colonnade and MIT on Friday. NOTE: H+H and BEMF concert tickets must be purchased separately.
Single Day - Thursday, February 6
$50
Includes opening reception and Howard Serwer Memorial Lecture at the College Club of Boston.
Single Day - Friday, February 7
$60
Includes full day of paper sessions at MIT's new Concert Hall, breakfast, afternoon snack, and bus transportation between The Colonnade Hotel and MIT. NOTE: H+H concert ticket must be purchased separately through their website.
Single Day - Saturday, February 8
$60
Includes full day of paper sessions at the College Club of Boston, breakfast, and afternoon snack. NOTE: BEMF concert ticket must be purchased separately through their website.
Single Day - Sunday, February 9
$40
Includes half day of paper sessions at the College Club of Boston and breakfast.
Add a donation for American Handel Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!