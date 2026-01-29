School Of The Hard Knocks's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every event, class, or workshop has one simple rule:
To enter, you contribute ONE of the following:
No one is turned away.
No one is embarrassed.
✔ Access to monthly life-skills workshops
✔ Printable planners + workbooks
✔ Parenting support resources
✔ Financial literacy education
✔ Access to community events
✔ Member-only support groups
Up to 4 Family member
Valid for one year
When you become a member, you get more than “supporter status.”
You get access to our Members-Only Section inside , a growing library of tools, classes, and step-by-step resources built for real life.
Login access to the Members-Only Section at SchooloftheHardKnocks.com
Monthly uploads of tools, templates, and printables
Members-only life skills library (adulting + money + home systems)
Monthly workshops / classes (select sessions, virtual or in-person)
Member discounts on Products and services
Priority updates for opportunities and partner resources
$
