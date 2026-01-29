School Of The Hard Knocks's Memberships

School Of The Hard Knocks

Under 25
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Every event, class, or workshop has one simple rule:

To enter, you contribute ONE of the following:

  • Any dollar amount (pay-what-you-can)
  • Food item(s) from a posted list
  • Purchase a plate / meal / drink
  • Sponsor someone else’s plate

No one is turned away.
No one is embarrassed.


Parents/Families
$40

Renews monthly


✔ Access to monthly life-skills workshops

✔ Printable planners + workbooks

✔ Parenting support resources

✔ Financial literacy education

✔ Access toL

✔ Member-only support groups

Up to 4 Family member

Teens/Young Adults
$50

Valid for one year

When you become a member, you get more than “supporter status.”
You get access to our Members-Only Section inside , a growing library of tools, classes, and step-by-step resources built for real life.


Login access to the Members-Only Section at SchooloftheHardKnocks.com
Monthly uploads of tools, templates, and printables
Members-only life skills library (adulting + money + home systems)
Monthly workshops / classes (select sessions, virtual or in-person)
Member discounts on Products and services
Priority updates for opportunities and partner resources



