School Of The Hard Knocks's Memberships

Every event, class, or workshop has one simple rule:

To enter, you contribute ONE of the following:

Any dollar amount (pay-what-you-can)

Food item(s) from a posted list

Purchase a plate / meal / drink

Sponsor someone else’s plate

No one is turned away.

No one is embarrassed.





✔ Access to monthly life-skills workshops

✔ Printable planners + workbooks

✔ Parenting support resources

✔ Financial literacy education

✔ Access to community events

✔ Member-only support groups