SMSA Auction 2025

Listing includes TWO admission tickets to the AACA Museum.
America’s Transportation Experience invites you to enjoy our family-friendly atmosphere and explore America’s ingenuity and innovation displayed through our featured and interactive exhibits on three levels.
This item has been donated by AACA Museum.
Each pass is good for one admission to a movie. Passes expire on November 3, 2026. Some restrictions are listed on the passes. Donated by Carlisle RC Theatre.
This listing is for one (1) Free Oil Change Coupon valid at Bob Ruth Ford in Dillsburg, PA. This coupon is good for an oil change up to $89.99. Donated by Bob Ruth Ford.
Do you love chicken? Do you dream of that perfect waffle fry? Then this is the basket you need to win! Whether you're a long-time Chick-fil-A enthusiast or just looking for a delicious meal, this exclusive gift basket is packed with goodies that any fan will adore. Includes two tumblers, a stuffed cow, bottle of Chick-fila-A sauce, and six coupons for free menu items. Donated by Carlisle Chick-fil-A.
Chipotle Vouchers include two free entrees & a free chips and Queso Blanco. Donated by Chipotle.
Get ready for some classic arcade action and prize-winning fun! You are bidding on Two (2) $10.00 Game Cards for The Coliseum Megaplex in Camp Hill, PA.
The Coliseum features a 10,000 sq. ft. arcade with over 100 games, including modern video games, classic skill games, and ticket redemption games. Retail Value: $20.00 Total ($10.00 loaded on each card) Donated by The Coliseum.
Unlock a day of colorful, hands-on family fun! This auction is for Two (2) General Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience. Tickets expire July 31, 2026. Donated by Crayola Experience.
This $25.00 gift card can be used toward anything at Dave & Buster's, including: food, beverages, and games! Donated by Dave & Buster's Camp Hill.
Enjoy a full day of family fun and sun! You are bidding on Two (2) All-Day Fun Passes to DelGrosso's Park & Laguna Splash in Tipton, PA. Passes are good for the entire 2026 operating season (June - September). The park is typically closed on Tuesdays (check the official park calendar for the exact 2026 schedule). Tickets are valued at $76.00. Donated by DelGrosso's.
Get ready to kick off the 2026 indoor soccer season in style! Bid now for this voucher redeemable for two (2) tickets to the exciting Harrisburg Heat Home Opener. Be there live to cheer on the team as they start their new season! Presented by Harrisburg Heat.
Hit a home run for your family with four (4) ticket vouchers to see the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) play at FNB Field on City Island!
This package has a total retail value of $52.00 and is perfect for a fun family outing, a date night, or a great gathering of friends to enjoy some Minor League Baseball. NOT VALID for any game that includes the Hershey Park Promotion/Giveaway. Expiration May 31, 2026. Donated by the Harrisburg Senators.
Enjoy a night of beautiful music with two tickets to a performance by the HSO. Valued at $200.00 - The physical redemption card you receive must be mailed in to the address provided to redeem your tickets. - Your final tickets will be conveniently emailed to you. Not valid for POPS concerts or any other separately ticketed special events. Must be redeemed and used by May 10, 2026. Donated by the HSO.
Escape to a world of natural beauty and wonder in Hershey, PA! This listing is for Four (4) General Admission Tickets to the beautiful Hershey Gardens & Butterfly Atrium. Tickets are valued at $70.00. Donated by Hershey Gardens.
Get ready for fun at Hickory Falls in Hanover, PA! This $25.00 gift card can be used for any of the great attractions, arcade games, or food at the Lighthouse Point Cafe. Donated by Hickory Falls.
Savor the taste of local, high-quality goodness with this $25.00 Gift Card to the famous Hollabaugh Bros. Fruit Farm & Market in Biglerville, PA. Hollabaugh Bros. is a multi-generational family farm known for its incredible bounty of fresh, seasonal produce, baked goods, and unique gourmet foods.
This basket includes: Karns Specialty Ketchup, Karns Grilling Sauce, Karns BBQ Sauce, Karns Captain's Seafood Seasoning, Karns Butcher's Love Beef Seasoning, Karns Butcher's Love Poultry Seasoning, and a $15.00 gift card. Donated By Karns Foods.
Inspire curiosity and creativity with a full day of hands-on fun! You are bidding on Four (4) Day Passes to Keystone Kidspace in York, PA—a unique makerspace focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) for all ages. Day passes are required for ages 4 and up. Children 3 and under are admitted free. Open Play hours are typically Saturday (10am-5pm) and Sunday (12pm-4pm), with additional special hours throughout the year. Please check the Keystone Kidspace website for the most current schedule before planning your visit! Free parking is available in the Smalls Field lot across the street. Donated by Keystone Kidspace.
Score a great deal on tickets to see the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) at Coca-Cola Park! This package includes Four (4) Vouchers, each good for one Field Level Ticket to a 2026 regular-season home game. Vouchers are only valid for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday home games. They are NOT valid for Friday or Saturday games. Valued at $100.00. Donated by Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Experience the breathtaking beauty of one of the world's premier botanical gardens! You are bidding on Two (2) General Admission Tickets to the magnificent Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA. Tickets are valid until February 25, 2027, giving the winner plenty of time to plan their perfect visit. Total estimated value 64.00. Donated by Longwood Gardens.
This listing is for a beautiful, handcrafted Medium Theodore Turkey Gourd from the renowned Meadowbrooke Gourds. These unique pieces are made from gourds grown and carefully cured on the farm. Theodore Turkey is the perfect size to be the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving feast! Theodore is valued at $60.00. Donated by Meadowbrooke Gourds.
This listing includes: $150.00 Camp Voucher: This is a $150 credit that can be applied toward the cost of Day Camp or Resident Camp with the Messiah Boys Summer Camp program. It also includes a Guaranteed Camp Spot: A unique voucher that guarantees one spot in your chosen camp for 2026. This allows you to skip the competitive registration process where camps frequently sell out within minutes of opening. Donated By Messiah Men's Soccer.
This listing is for a highly sought-after voucher good for ONE FREE DAY CAMP SPOT to the Messiah University Girls Soccer Camp in 2026! Dates: June 8-11, 2026. Ages: For girls ages 8-12. Donated by Messiah Women's Soccer.
Get ready for some bouncy, inflatable fun! This listing includes TWO (2) UNLIMITED JUMP PASSES to Monkey Joe's indoor playground! Donated by Monkey Joe's Camp Hill.
Treat yourself to a round at one of the area's most popular taprooms! This $15.00 gift card is your perfect excuse to visit the locally-owned and loved Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. in historic downtown Carlisle. Donated by Molly Pitcher Brewing.
Enjoy $30.00 in spending power for beverages with this gift card to Mt. Holly Beverage! Donated by Mt. Holly Beverage.
Get spooky and sweet with this charming, hand-painted gourd! This unique piece is perfect for your Halloween or autumn harvest display, featuring classic seasonal colors and a friendly face.
Bring a touch of whimsical, handmade charm to your holiday decor with this adorable turkey gourd! This unique piece is lovingly hand-painted and perfect for celebrating the Thanksgiving season and welcoming the autumn harvest.
Own an officially authenticated piece of Eagles history featuring Defensive Tackle and Super Bowl Champion, Moro Ojomo #97! This is a high-quality collectible sourced directly from the Philadelphia Eagles organization. This item represents a fantastic opportunity to own the autograph of a young, ascending star who was a key part of the Super Bowl LIX-winning team. Ojomo is quickly becoming a fan favorite and a major contributor to the Eagles' defensive line!
Official Philadelphia Flyers Autographed Puck – Egor Zamula #5 with COA. This puck was generously donated directly by the Philadelphia Flyers organization and is the perfect addition to any sports collection, home office, or fan cave. Whether you're a dedicated collector or looking for the ultimate gift for a Flyers fan, this is a must-have item.
This is not your 8th-grade field trip! You and a guest will be led through historic Old City by a hilarious expert guide who shares the untold and hidden history of Philadelphia's colonial and revolutionary past. You'll visit several iconic bars and can purchase beverages along the route. Presented by Philly Crawling.
Show your Steelers pride and own a piece of memorabilia featuring one of the team's greatest defensive players, Cam Heyward! This official collectible photo was donated directly by the Pittsburgh Steelers Organization for a charity auction. This item is a fantastic way to honor the five-time All-Pro and Walter Payton Man of the Year, Cameron Heyward.
Get your home sparkling clean just in time for the holidays!
This listing is for one $140.00 Gift Card/Certificate to be used toward services from Real Carpet Cleaners. Expiration Date: March 31, 2026. Donated by The Real Carpet Cleaners
Beat the heat and enjoy a delicious frozen treat with these two gift cards to Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard! Two (2) Gift Cards, each with $10.00 in credit. Total Value: $20.00. Donated by Rita's Italian Ice in Carlisle
The Ultimate Superhero Decor! You are bidding on a Brand New, Never Used, In Original Box (NIB) DC Wonder Woman Scentsy Warmer! This stunning, full-size warmer was part of a limited-time collection and is highly sought after by Scentsy collectors and DC Comics fans alike. It's the perfect statement piece for any fan cave, office, or living room! Comes with two new Scentsy Bars. Donated by Tiffany Wivell
Give an aspiring soccer star the gift of training! This voucher is good for ONE FREE SPOT at the South Middleton Soccer Association (SMSA) Summer Camp in 2026! Two Cooling Towels are also included: Keep your athlete cool and comfortable during summer practices and games!
Stay Sharp This Winter! 3 SMSA Soccer Training Sessions & Scarf. The winner will receive a certificate for three (3) SMSA Winter Training Sessions. This is the perfect opportunity for your child to get extra touches on the ball, stay active, and get high-quality instruction to prepare for the spring season.
Best of all, you can choose the dates that fit your family's schedule! Visit smsoccer.com for dates to choose from.
Time to treat yourself! This auction is for a fantastic Self-Care and Relaxation Gift Pack, perfect for a busy parent, a superhero mom, or anyone who deserves a break. It combines premium Aveda hair products, handcrafted Glitz Soap Co. bath items, and valuable local spa certificates. Everything is NEW and ready to use! Highlights includes 5 vouchers for free salt cave sessions and a $50.00 gift card for Tranquility Salon and Wellness Center. Valued at over $132.00. Donated by Ashley Minnich of Minnich Bookkeeping.
Included in this Starbucks duo is a lavender stainless steel tumbler and a bag of Guatemala Antigua Coffee. It is a great gift for a Starbucks fan! This duo is valued at $45.00. Donated by Starbucks.
This listing is for a $25.00 Gift Card to Stauffers of Kissel Hill, Central Pennsylvania's premier destination for high-quality groceries and extensive home and garden supplies. Donated by Stauffers of Kissel Hill.
Bid to win a pair of tickets to one of America's most beloved summer theatres! The Totem Pole Playhouse offers high-quality theatrical productions, including Broadway hits, comedies, and dramas, all in a beautiful, historic setting within Caledonia State Park (Fayetteville, PA).Package Includes: Two (2) complimentary tickets to any single performance. Total Value: $100.00. Use your tickets to choose the perfect show for you! The voucher is valid for performances scheduled between April 18, 2026, and August 29, 2026. Donated by Totem Pole Playhouse.
Get ready for adventure! You are bidding on Two (2) Deluxe Access Jump Passes to Harrisburg Urban Air Adventure Park. These passes have a 58.00 value. They expire 6/30/2026. Donated by Urban Air Harrisburg
Score a great deal on soccer gear!
This listing is for one (1) $150.00 Gift Card/Certificate to be used toward merchandise and equipment at We Got Soccer. Can be used on equipment, Fan Wear, or Uniforms. Donated by We Got Soccer.
You are bidding on a $50.00 Gift Card to Wegmans Food Markets!
Wegmans is the destination for groceries, specialty items, and their famous prepared foods. Donated by Wegman's.
Bid to Win a pack of four tickets to a day of discovery at the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts in downtown Harrisburg! Explore three floors of interactive exhibits in the Harsco Science Center. Vouchers expire 9/30/2026. Donated by Whitaker Center.
Get ready to create a core memory for your little baseball fan! This isn't just a ticket to a game; it's an unforgettable "Lil' Revs VIP Experience" for the entire family. Package Includes: The opportunity to be the "Play Ball Kid" for 1 game. Six Dugout Box Seats. One playground wristband
Valid: For one (1) game during the 2026 York Revolution Season. Donated by the York Revolution.
