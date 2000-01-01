Guitar Around the World Benefit Concert

We're pleased to host Guitarist Bradly Pupa in an evening of solo guitar music.





The concert will feature major 19th and 20th century works for the guitar from various composers around the world. This will be an eclectic program showcasing music from Mexico, Russia, Canada, Spain, & the Netherlands.





Tickets: We suggest a minimum donation of $20/person. Any amount is welcome and 100% of the proceeds go directly toward supporting the Make More Music Foundation's important work.





Huge thanks go to Bradly Pupa for generously donating his time and talents & to our community partners at Little Mission Studio for hosting in their space.