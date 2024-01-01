Start-up companies in the biopharmaceutical industry are demonstrating astonishing innovation and vitality. In order to further support and promote the growth of biopharmaceutical startups in Greater Philadelphia, the Chinese Biopharmaceutical Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter (CBA-GP) is orchestrating a series of events during the “2024 Start-up Bootcamp Program” starting from May. The program aims to accelerate a startup’s journey, starting from ideation, to launch, and finally growth. It will support the process of bringing your biotechnology innovations from entrepreneurial dreams to market success through strong collaboration with seasoned industry experts, experienced entrepreneurial mentors, and forward-thinking investors. For more details, go to https://cba-usa.org/cba-news/2024-cba-gp-startup-bootcamp/.





Image Caption