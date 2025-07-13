Texas Aggie Rodeo Team

Hosted by

Texas Aggie Rodeo Team

About this event

106th All-Aggie Rodeo Sponsorships for 2025 - Choose your Support Areas

5827 Leonard Rd

Bryan, TX 77807, USA

Men's All-Around Sponsor - Custom Aggie Spurs
$500

Newly added All-Around Men's and Women's Custom Aggie Spurs! Choose one area of support $500 (by Outlaw Spirit)

Women's All-Around Sponsor - Custom Aggie Spurs
$500

Newly added All-Around Men's and Women's Custom Aggie Spurs! (by Outlaw Spirit)

Event - Barrel Racing -3D - $400
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Calf Roping - 50 and over
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Calf Roping - 40 and over
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Calf Roping - Open
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Ladies Breakaway (all-Ages)
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Over 40 Breakaway
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Ribbon roping (open)
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Ladies Team Roping - All Ages
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Team Roping - #10
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

Team Roping - Open
$400

Custom Aggie Rodeo buckle (by Outlaw Spirit)

