2024 She Elevates Awards & Gala

6000 Frank Ave NW

North Canton, OH 44720, USA

ELITE SPONSOR
$5,000
As an ELITE sponsor, you receive prominent recognition at the Gala, name mention in many promotional materials and at events, social media exposure and some press releases, a VIP company table at the Gala with 8 complimentary Gala tickets, a full-page cover ad in the Gala program and prominent sponsor recognition on She Elevates website for 12 months.
EMPOWER HER
$2,500
EMPOWER HER sponsors receive prominent recognition at the Gala, name mention in some promotional promotional materials and at events, social media exposure and some press releases, 6 complimentary Gala tickets, a full-page ad in the Gala program and company name/logo prominently featured on She Elevates website for 6 months.
ELEVATE HER
$1,000
ELEVATE HER sponsors receive display of company or individual name/logo at Gala, mention in some of our event promotion/social media, 4 complimentary Gala tickets, a half-page ad in the Gala program and company name/logo prominently featured on She Elevates website for 6 months.
SHE SUPPORT
$500
SHE SUPPORT sponsors receive display of company or individual name/logo at Gala, social media and press release exposure, 2 complimentary Gala tickets, and mention in our Gala program book.
Full Page Gala Program Book Advertisement Full Color
$500
Gala Program Book Advertisement Full Color Page (7.5”W x 10”H) $500.00 Must be camera ready. Deadline for ads is October 4th.
Half Page Gala Program Book Advertisement Full Color
$300
Gala Program Book Advertisement Half Color Page (7.5”W x 4.75” H) $300.00 Must be camera ready. Deadline for ads is October 4th.
