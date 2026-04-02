107th Department Convention Vendor

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Price for ONE table with two chairs and no electric. Vendor is responsible to negotiate electricity or extra tables with the hotel if needed.
Price for ONE table with two chairs and no electric. Vendor is responsible to negotiate electricity or extra tables with the hotel if needed.
Price for ONE table with two chairs and no electric. Vendor is responsible to negotiate electricity or extra tables with the hotel if needed.
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