Hosted by

The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin

About this event

107th Department Convention Vendor

333 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54911, USA

Thursday, July 16 Vendor table
$20

Price for ONE table with two chairs and no electric. Vendor is responsible to negotiate electricity or extra tables with the hotel if needed.

Friday, July 17 Vendor table
$20

Price for ONE table with two chairs and no electric. Vendor is responsible to negotiate electricity or extra tables with the hotel if needed.

Saturday, July 18 Vendor table
$20

Price for ONE table with two chairs and no electric. Vendor is responsible to negotiate electricity or extra tables with the hotel if needed.

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