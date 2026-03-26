107th NUCUAA Convention

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Registration for the Senior Department
Registration for the Young Adult Department
Registration for the Junior and Young People's Department
Registration for Visitors who are not members of NUCUAA
Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Select for a breakfast meal with potatoes
Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Select for a breakfast meal with grits
Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Select for a vegetarian breakfast meal
July 27, 2026
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Select for a regular plated meal
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Select for a vegetarian meal
Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Select for a children's meal, age 12 and under
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Friday, July 31, 2026 - Select for a regular plated meal
Friday, July 31, 2026 - Select for a vegetarian meal
Friday, July 31, 2026 - Select for a children's meal, age 12 and under
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - Universal Studios
Up to 300 lbs.
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