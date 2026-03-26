The National United Church Ushers Association of America, Inc.

Hosted by

The National United Church Ushers Association of America, Inc.

About this event

107th NUCUAA Convention

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

Senior Registration
$50

Registration for the Senior Department

Young Adult Registration
$50

Registration for the Young Adult Department

Junior's Registration
$45

Registration for the Junior and Young People's Department

Visitor Registration
$50

Registration for Visitors who are not members of NUCUAA

Sylester T. Williams PNO Prayer Breakfast - Meal w/ Potatoes
$65

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Select for a breakfast meal with potatoes

Sylester T. Williams PNO Prayer Breakfast - Meal w/ Grits
$69

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Select for a breakfast meal with grits

Sylester T. Williams PNO Prayer Breakfast - Vegetarian Meal
$95

Sunday, July 26, 2026 - Select for a vegetarian breakfast meal

Henry Ballard Music Department Monday Night Musical
$10

July 27, 2026

James E. Anderson Unity Luncheon - Plated Meal
$75

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Select for a regular plated meal

James E. Anderson Unity Luncheon - Vegetarian Meal
$95

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Select for a vegetarian meal

James E. Anderson Unity Luncheon - Children's Meal
$30

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Select for a children's meal, age 12 and under

Allan A.C. Griffith, Sr. Education Department Program
$10

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Installation and Recognition Banquet - Plated Meal
$110

Friday, July 31, 2026 - Select for a regular plated meal

Installation and Recognition Banquet - Vegetarian Meal
$95

Friday, July 31, 2026 - Select for a vegetarian meal

Installation and Recognition Banquet - Children's Meal
$38

Friday, July 31, 2026 - Select for a children's meal, age 12 and under

Orlando Science Center Trip
$65

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

St. Johns River Cruise and Fellowship
$110

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Vicie Juran Evening of Elegance
$20

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Junior and Young People’s Department Outing
$97

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - Universal Studios

Scooter - Standard
$180

Up to 300 lbs.

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