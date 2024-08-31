Main Street Greenville 2023 Ford Bronco Raffle

Main Street Greenville Ford Bronco Raffle





🎉🚗 Don't miss out on your chance to win a White 2023 Ford Bronco Black Diamond from Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln Greenville! Join us at Main Street Greenville's First Friday event, "Puttin' Around Downtown", starting April 5th, where the raffle kicks off.





Here are the details:





🗓️ Date: Beginning April 5th - August 31st

📍 Final Drawing: September 7th Rolling 50's Car Show

💰 Price: $100 per ticket

🎟️ Total tickets available: 1000





All proceeds will support Main Street Greenville's mission of historic preservation and economic development, creating a vibrant downtown district that attracts businesses and entrepreneurs. "Building Community Downtown".





Remember, the winner will be responsible for tax, title fees, and IRS withholdings on winnings.





Scan the QR code located on the 2023 Ford Bronco at various Main Street Greenville events or a dozen other sponsored events featuring the Bronco for your chance to win!





Don't miss this opportunity to support a great cause and potentially drive away in a brand new Ford Bronco! See you there! 🚗✨





Main Street Greenville Bronco Raffle Rules & Eligibility





Main Street Greenville (MSG) is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization promotes historic preservation and economic

development, resulting in a cultural downtown district that attracts and retains businesses and entrepreneurs, making

downtown a desirable destination. Funds obtained through this raffle will assist MSG in meeting this mission.





1. ELIGIBILITY Each entrant, by entering the Raffle, agrees to abide by all of the rules and conditions contained

herein, as well as all applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations, and further agrees to release the

Main Street Greenville and its directors, officers, agents and employees from any and all liability with respect to

all aspects of the Raffle including, but not limited to, the selection process. The Raffle is open to any eligible

person residing in a country or state where the raffle is not prohibited. Entrants must be 18 years of age or

older. Ticket sales will be online only.





2. CERTIFICATE PURCHASE The cost to purchase a single entry “ticket” for the Raffle is $100.00 (U.S. funds only)

and is not tax-deductible. Any entrant may purchase more than one Certificate. An entrant can enter the Raffle

by purchasing a Certificate over the internet from our secure website located at https://

www.mainstreetgreenville.org/, or by scanning the QR code associated with the Bronco when on display.

Certificate payment can be made online via credit or debit card. If an entrant’s payment is dishonored by the

bank for any reason, such entrant’s Certificate will be declared invalid unless full and satisfactory payment is

made prior to the Raffle drawing. Ticket sale transaction must be completed by August 31st, 2024 at 11:59 pm.

All certificate forms will be handled and recorded on a first come, first served basis. Upon receipt of a completed

registration form and valid payment, purchaser will be assigned a drawing number to be entered into the pool.





3. GRAND PRIZE The Grand Prize is a white 2023 Black Diamond Ford Bronco. The Bronco offers standard

features only as designated by Ford. The Grand Prize winner must schedule an appointment with MSG to pick

up the vehicle at Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln. The winner, at his or her sole expense, may choose to have the

vehicle shipped to another location for final delivery. The winner is responsible for making any and all such

arrangements. Main Street Greenville will not act as agent on behalf of the winner in arranging final

transportation. Timing of delivery of the vehicle is at the discretion of designated dealership.





All prize winners are responsible for all costs associated with title, registration, licensing, delivery and other

applicable fees associated with their respective prizes, as well as for all local, state and general taxes, including,

but not limited to, all luxury, special and income taxes that may be applicable.





4. WINNING CHANCES A maximum of 1,000 Certificates will be sold. Each Certificate represents one chance to

win. You may enter as many times as you like. Chances of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible

Certificates sold. For the Grand Prize, if 1,000 Certificates are sold, your chance of winning the Grand Prize is

1 in 1,000.





5. DRAWINGS Winner will be determined by random drawings of all the eligible Certificates received by the

entry deadline. Winner will be drawn at the Rolling 50s Car Show on September 7th , 2024. Winner need

not be present to win.





6. MODIFICATION OR CANCELLATION OF DRAWING: MSG reserves the right to cancel or modify the Raffle. If

750 Certificates are not sold by August 31st, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST prior to the event, MSG has the option to

modify the Raffle by withdrawing the Grand Prize and split the remaining net proceeds (income less

expenses) equally between the Grand Prize winner and MSG.





7. Winnings will be subject to IRS mandatory 25% federal tax withholding. If the drawing is modified to split the

proceeds due to less than 750 tickets being sold, the 25% will be withheld from their cash prize. If the

participant wins the vehicle, they will be required to remit a check to the Main Street Greenville equal to 25%

of the fair market value of said prize. If winner is not able to submit this payment, the prize will be forfeited

and a new winner will be selected. All federal tax withholdings and payments will be remitted to the IRS; and

the amount of the winnings, along with the amount of tax withheld will be reported to the winner on Form

W2G. State and local tax will not be withheld from either the cash or non-cash prize. Winner will be

responsible for reporting the prize and paying the tax when filing their individual income tax return.





8. Winner will be also be required to provide MSG a current address, valid social security number, check to MSG

equal to 25% of the fair market value and must complete all IRS and similar forms requested by MSG prior to

possession of their prize. Failure to do so within thirty (30) days of request shall result in automatic forfeiture

of such winner’s prize.





9. WINNERS Winner will be notified by phone, email or by mail based upon the information received on the

Certificate. Names of winner will be available at the MSG website. Winning entrants agree to allow the MSG

to use their photos, names, likeness and statements made by them regarding the prize for advertising or

publicity purposes without compensation. Winners may be required to complete and return an affidavit of

eligibility and liability releases. Failure to do so if requested or if one otherwise fails to comply with these

rules and/or to make arrangements to claim his or her prize within thirty (30) days of notification will void the

that entry.





10. AWARDING OF PRIZE Upon notification of winnings the winner will provide social security number, and it

must be the entrant. Delivery or payment of any prize shall be made solely to the entrant.





9. AUTHORITY AND CONTROL The decision of MSG shall be final in all matters concerning the Raffle. The Raffle

is subject to the laws of the State of Ohio. Void where prohibited by law.





10. VEHICLE will be a White 2023 Black Diamond Ford Bronco and includes standard features only as designated by

Ford, as noted in Section 3 above. “Bronco" is a registered trademark of Ford.



