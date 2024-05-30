Silent Auction 2024 Anniversary

Punta Borinquen Resort is an idyllic retreat nestled along the rugged coastline of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Situated on the picturesque Punta Borinquen peninsula, our resort offers a secluded haven where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with nature. CERTIFICATE EXPIRES & MUST BE USED BY 3/1/2025
** Gift Certificate Will be Mailed**
Casita Aguadilla 2 Night Stay
$125
AirBnB stay at Casita Aguadilla - You will enjoy 2 days and 2 nights of a 270 degree ocean view, walking access to Manglito Beach, abundant wildlife, and soaking in the infinity pool and jacuzzi. **Gift Cerificate Can be Mailed**
El Faro Hotel 3 Day / 2 Night Stay
$100
Welcome to El Faro Hotel, where breathtaking views and unparalleled hospitality await you in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Perched atop a scenic bluff overlooking the sparkling Caribbean Sea, our hotel offers a tranquil retreat for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. CERTIFICATE EXPIRES & MUST BE USED BY 3/1/2025
Mayaguez Plaza Hotel 3 Day / 2 Night Stay
$100
Mayaguez Plaza Hotel, where timeless elegance and modern comfort converge in the vibrant city of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, our hotel offers a stylish and sophisticated retreat for both business and leisure travelers. CERTIFICATE EXPIRES & MUST BE USED BY 3/1/2025
