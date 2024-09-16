Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Sponsorships (2024)

Since it was founded, the Calvin Coolidge Elementary School PTO has been committed to enhancing the educational, cultural and social atmosphere at the Wyckoff, NJ school. Each year, the PTO raises funds to provide supplemental academic materials, educational enrichment programs, social programs, equipment, outdoor learning and playground equipment, staff appreciation and other items that fall outside of the school budget. The various fundraising efforts would not be possible without the hard work and support of parents, teachers and members of the local community. Your support is critical to the success of our event .









On Monday, September 16th, 2024, the Coolidge PTO will present the 7th Annual Coolidge School PTO Golf Outing. The outing will be held at Spook Rock Golf Course. The golf course is located in Suffern, NY, an award winning course located just 20 minutes from Wyckoff.





Your support is critical to the success of the fundraiser! We invite you to join us as a sponsor for this event by choosing from one of our Sponsorship Levels and/or supporting us through the donation of various prizes or auction items. The Coolidge School PTO is a 501c3 organization, so your sponsorship/donation is tax deductible (501c3 EIN 46-0884153).